a21 ACQUIRES EQUITY STAKE IN TWO12, FORMING A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO UNITE CULINARY TALENT AND GLOBAL EXPERIENTIAL PLATFORMS

Backed By Paradigm Talent Agency, Two12 Aligns With a21 To Connect World-Class Culinary Talent with Premium Live Experiences and Brand Partnerships at Scale

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- a21 today announced it acquired an equity stake in Two12, the culinary-focused management company founded by Scott R. Feldman and backed by Paradigm Talent Agency and its subsidiary, Paradigm Media Entertainment. The strategic partnership unites talent representation and live experience production under one integrated platform, expanding a21's presence across the culinary and experiential landscape.

The deal combines a21's portfolio of events, production expertise and brand relationships with Two12's roster of chefs, restaurateurs and culinary personalities (see full roster at Two12.com). With more than three decades of experience in talent management, unscripted television development and culinary advisory, Two12 connects talent, brands and audiences across live experiences and media.

"As the culinary entertainment and live events space continues to evolve, we see clear opportunities in combining our resources and reach to develop new event platforms and expand how talent connects with brands," said Feldman.

Founded by Brett Friedman, a21 designs, produces and markets some of the most recognized food, wine, spirits, art and cultural events in the U.S. – expanding into the U.K., with integrated capabilities spanning production, marketing, partnerships and brand engagement.

"Adding Scott and Two12's amazing roster of culinary talent to our portfolio is a remarkable opportunity to further consolidate our positioning within live culinary experiences," said Friedman. "Two12's vast experience, coupled with our existing positioning, will enable meaningful growth for the talent we represent and the corporate brands we support across our global portfolio of events."

Paradigm will support the partnership through strategic alignment and expanded representation of resources to help scale opportunities across entertainment and media.

"At Paradigm, we are constantly looking for ways to build infrastructure around talent that extends beyond traditional representation," said Andrew Ruf, managing partner at Paradigm Talent Agency. "The alignment between Two12 and a21 represents exactly that, a vertically integrated model where world-class culinary talent can move seamlessly between live events, media, and branded partnerships. This partnership creates scale, visibility, and opportunity that simply didn't exist before."

The collaboration will immediately roll out across a21's portfolio of events, including Pebble Beach Food & Wine, Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, Chefs Making Waves, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, LA Wine & Food Festival, and additional touring platforms in 2026 and beyond.

