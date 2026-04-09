A2A Protocol Surpasses 150 Organizations, Lands in Major Cloud Platforms, and Sees Enterprise Production Use in First Year

First production-ready open standard for global AI agent interoperability

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The A2A (Agent-to-Agent) Protocol project, hosted by the Linux Foundation, today announced major adoption milestones at its one-year mark, with more than 150 organizations supporting the standard, deep integration across Google, Microsoft and AWS platforms, and active production deployments across multiple industries.

In less than a year, A2A has moved from initial release to a production-ready open standard for seamless agent-to-agent communication. Vertical adoption spans supply chain, financial services, insurance, and IT operations, where organizations use A2A to coordinate autonomous systems across tools, vendors, and environments.

This rapid uptake reflects a broader shift toward agent-based architectures. As software systems operate more independently, coordination becomes the bottleneck. A2A removes that bottleneck by providing a common semantic model and version negotiation that standardize how agents discover, communicate, and transact with each other, without being locked into a single vendor's ecosystem.

"AI agents are only as useful as their ability to collaborate, and the adoption of A2A by more than 150 organizations underscores the widespread enthusiasm for an open, interoperable protocol," said Rao Surapaneni, Vice President and General Manager of Business Applications Platform, Google Cloud. "This momentum has quickly moved the project into production-ready use, allowing disparate AI systems to work together across environments and avoid the siloed, custom-built connections that often keep them from scaling."

Updates and Adoption

A2A's momentum accelerated with the release of version 1.0, its first stable specification. The update introduced multi-protocol support, enterprise-grade multi-tenancy, modernized security flows, and a defined migration path for early adopters, removing key barriers to production deployment. Features include Signed Agent Cards for cryptographic identity verification and a web-aligned architecture that supports familiar security and load-balancing patterns for high-scale reliability. Additionally, diverse agents built on various platforms, like LangGraph or CrewAI, are now able to work together, delegate sub-tasks, and coordinate complex workflows without sharing internal memory.

Cloud providers have reinforced that momentum by embedding A2A directly into their platforms. Microsoft integrated A2A into Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio and AWS added support through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Runtime. These integrations position A2A as a default standard for building agent-based systems in the cloud.

The protocol has also expanded beyond communication into economic coordination. The introduction of the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) enables secure, agent-driven transactions, with more than 60 organizations across payments and financial services already supporting the initiative. Additionally, UCP is fully compatible with AP2 via its AP2 mandates extension, enabling it to capture strong cryptographic evidence of the user's consent to purchase.This extends A2A into high-trust, regulated environments where transactional integrity is required.

Ecosystem Scale

Since April 2025, the number of supporting organizations has grown from more than 50 to over 150 — including AWS, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow. The core repository has surpassed 22,000 GitHub stars, and the SDK ecosystem has expanded from a single Python implementation to five production-ready languages, including JavaScript, Java, Go, and .NET.

At the standards level, A2A is complementary to the Model Context Protocol (MCP), another Linux Foundation project. A2A defines how agents communicate and coordinate with each other across organizational boundaries, while MCP defines how agents connect to internal tools and data sources. Together, they form a foundational layer for interoperable, multi-agent systems that work across different technology stacks without requiring a single-platform approach.

Looking ahead, the A2A roadmap includes an interoperability specification, consolidation of efforts for registry and expanded testing and tooling, security and deployment best practices.

With a stable specification, embedded cloud support, and growing enterprise use, A2A is shifting from early adoption to becoming a core component of modern AI and distributed system architecture.

To learn more about the A2A Protocol:

Supporting Quotes

"I began working on agentic AI at the end of 2024, when it was already clear that multi‑agent systems would only scale if discovery and communication were treated as first‑class problems. At Cisco, that led us to create AGNTCY and contribute it to the Linux Foundation to help shape an open foundation for agent collaboration. When A2A was later contributed by Google, the community came together around a shared vision. In less than a year, we've seen several generations of agentic technology evolve at unprecedented speed, and A2A has emerged as the syntactic layer that makes agent‑to‑agent communication reliable and interoperable. What's most exciting is that this is just the beginning — there is enormous opportunity ahead to build richer semantics and interaction models that can turn an Internet of Agents into a planet‑scale reality."

– Luca Muscariello, Distinguished Engineer, Cisco

"A2A provides the secure foundation for personal, team, and domain-specific agents to work together seamlessly across any platform. This protocol has established the foundations needed to move fragmented prototypes into a production-ready ecosystem where agents can safely coordinate and transact at scale."

– Todd Segal, Distinguished Engineer, Google

"For AI agents to be effective in enterprise environments, they need to operate seamlessly across organisational and platform boundaries. The momentum behind A2A underscores the importance of open, interoperable standards for enabling multi‑agent collaboration. Microsoft looks forward to continued collaboration with the Linux Foundation community to help advance A2A and support an open agent ecosystem."

– Darrel Miller, Partner API Architect, Microsoft

About the A2A Protocol

The Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Protocol is an open standard that enables AI agents to discover, communicate, and transact with each other across different frameworks, vendors, and platforms. Originally developed by Google, the project is now hosted by the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit a2a-protocol.org.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

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