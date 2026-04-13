A2GOLD ACQUIRES STRATEGIC CLAIMS AT THE TAYLOR SILVER-GOLD-ANTIMONY PROJECT, NEVADA

TONOPAH, Nev., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire a 100% interest in 26 lode mining claims (the "RT/JO Claims") from Lodestar Management Group LLC located within the Company's Taylor Silver-Gold-Antimony Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada.

MAP: 26 INLIER CLAIMS – TAYLOR PROJECT (CNW Group/A2 Gold Corp)

The RT/JO Claims consist of 12 RT claims, 13 JO claims, and 1 TKO claim, and are strategically located within the central portion of the Taylor land package (see Map). This acquisition consolidates a key portion of the district and eliminates internal land fragmentation, allowing A2Gold to advance Taylor as a unified, district-scale project.

Strategic Importance of the RT/Jo Claims

The RT/JO Claims cover a highly prospective area of the Taylor district and are considered important for the continued expansion and understanding of the Project's multi-metal system. These claims are prospective for:

Silver resource expansion , particularly along the northern extensions of the known mineralized system.

, particularly along the northern extensions of the known mineralized system. Gold mineralization , associated with structurally controlled and Carlin-style targets.

, associated with structurally controlled and Carlin-style targets. Antimony mineralization , which has been identified across the district and represents a growing U.S. critical mineral opportunity.

, which has been identified across the district and represents a growing U.S. critical mineral opportunity. Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) targets, which provide additional exploration upside within the broader system.

The acquisition strengthens A2Gold's ability to systematically explore and develop Taylor without boundary constraints, while enhancing geological continuity across key target areas.

Strengthening a District-Scale Opportunity

The RT/JO Claims represent a cost-effective consolidation of strategically important ground within the Taylor Project. By securing these inlier claims, A2Gold removes potential operational and development constraints while maintaining a modest royalty burden and strong economic flexibility.

The Taylor Project continues to demonstrate potential as a significant precious metals and critical minerals system, with silver, gold, and antimony mineralization occurring across a broad district-scale footprint.

CEO Commentary

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The acquisition of the RT/JO Claims represents an important consolidation of strategically located ground within the Taylor Project. These claims sit in a highly prospective portion of the district and are directly relevant to the continued expansion of our silver resource, as well as our broader gold and antimony exploration strategy. Importantly, this transaction removes internal land constraints and allows us to advance Taylor as a cohesive, district-scale system. With silver, gold, and antimony mineralization occurring across the project, we believe Taylor has the potential to emerge as a significant multi-metal system in Nevada."

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, A2Gold will acquire a 100% interest in the RT/JO Claims in consideration for:

US$225,000 in cash , payable at closing; and

, payable at closing; and Issuance of 316,377 A2Gold common shares

The vendors will retain a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the RT/JO Claims. A2Gold retains the right to repurchase 0.5% of the NSR for US$500,000 at any time within three years of closing.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the completion of satisfactory title due diligence, the transfer of historical technical data to the Company, the execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp