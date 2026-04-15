A2GOLD DETAILS ANTIMONY POTENTIAL INCLUDING PAST HIGH-GRADE PRODUCTION AND MINERALIZATION STYLES AT TAYLOR

TONOPAH, Nev., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to provide additional technical detail on the antimony potential at its Taylor Gold-Silver Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada, including historical production data, mineralization styles, and regional context.

This release builds on the Company's March 17, 2026, news release and highlights the emerging significance of antimony mineralization at Taylor within the broader context of a district-scale mineralizing system.

Figure 1: Rock outcrop in the Merrimac Mine with stibiconite (Sb3O6(OH)) at the Taylor Project, White Pine County, Nevada (CNW Group/A2 Gold Corp)

Multiple Styles of Antimony Mineralization Support District-Scale Potential

Previous geological work at Taylor has identified two distinct styles of antimony mineralization:

Tetrahedrite-rich mineralization associated with carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) systems proximal to the Taylor resource; and

associated with carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) systems proximal to the Taylor resource; and Stibnite–stibiconite mineralization occurring distally, commonly stratiform and spatially associated with gold mineralization. (See Figure 1)

The coexistence of these mineralization styles across the property suggests a large, evolving hydrothermal system with potential for multiple mineralizing events and metal zonation.

Importantly, tetrahedrite-bearing CRD mineralization is consistent with, but does not confirm, a potential genetic link to an underlying intrusion-related (porphyry) system. Recent airborne magnetic and ground IP surveys conducted by White Pine Metals have identified multiple geophysical targets consistent with this interpretation.

High-Grade Historical Production Demonstrates Strong Antimony Endowment

Two past-producing antimony mines occur within the Taylor property and demonstrate the presence of exceptionally high-grade antimony mineralization:

Enterprise Mine (1939–1941)

13 tons at 56% Sb (1939)

(1939) 6 tons at 39% Sb (1940)

(1940) 1 ton at 76% Sb (1941)

Mineralization occurs in narrow veins and replacement zones within silicified limestone, with stibnite developed as blades, needles, and pods, commonly oxidized near surface.

Merrimac Mine (1959–1960)

~90 tons of ore averaging ~ 14% Sb

~2.5 tons of antimony oxide produced

Mineralization occurs as stibnite (commonly oxidized) in blebs, pods, veinlets, and rosettes of bladed crystals distributed along favorable stratigraphic horizons with localized high-grade shoots. These grades, including samples up to 76% Sb, rank among the highest reported antimony grades in Nevada and confirm the presence of a robust antimony-bearing system within the property.

Historical production data are derived from Nevada Bureau of Mines publications and other historical sources and have not been independently verified. While not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, these data demonstrate the presence of high-grade antimony mineralization on the property.

Regional Context Highlights Emerging Antimony Belt in Eastern Nevada

Taylor is located within a broadly mineralized region hosting multiple styles of antimony mineralization, including:

Porphyry systems (e.g., Robinson District near Ely), where antimony occurs as a consistent accessory metal in large copper-gold systems; and

(e.g., Robinson District near Ely), where antimony occurs as a consistent accessory metal in large copper-gold systems; and Carlin-type systems (e.g., Bald Mountain), where antimony is associated with gold mineralization in similar Paleozoic host rocks.

Recent exploration results from NevGold Corp. at its Limousine Butte Project (~85 km northwest of Taylor) have reported near-surface, oxide-hosted antimony mineralization associated with sediment-hosted gold systems in comparable geological settings.

While results from other properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Taylor, they highlight increasing industry recognition of gold-antimony associations across Nevada and support the interpretation that White Pine County and the surrounding region represent an emerging and underexplored antimony-bearing belt.

Exploration Implications and Next Steps

The presence of multiple antimony mineralization styles, high-grade historical production, widespread regional occurrences, and geophysical evidence of potential intrusive centers supports the interpretation that Taylor represents a district-scale mineralized system. This system may include:

Carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization

Distal gold-antimony mineralization

A potential underlying intrusion-related source

The Company is currently advancing drill targeting to test these concepts, with upcoming exploration programs designed to evaluate the relationship between antimony mineralization, gold systems, and potential intrusive drivers.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The Taylor Project continues to evolve as a compelling multi-metal system with clear district-scale potential. The presence of multiple styles of antimony mineralization, combined with exceptionally high-grade historical production, reinforces our view that Taylor hosts a large and dynamic mineralizing system. At a time when antimony is emerging as a critical mineral with constrained global supply, we believe Taylor represents a unique opportunity to advance a U.S.-based gold and critical minerals project. Our upcoming exploration programs are designed to systematically test these targets and unlock additional value for shareholders."

Strategic Importance of Antimony

Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by the United States government due to its importance in defense, energy storage, and industrial applications, combined with limited domestic production and significant reliance on foreign supply. The identification of multiple styles of antimony mineralization at Taylor positions the Project as a potential U.S.-based source of both precious metals and critical minerals.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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SOURCE A2 Gold Corp