A2GOLD OUTLINES 2026 EXPLORATION PLANS TO EXPAND SILVER AND GOLD RESOURCES AT THE TAYLOR PROJECT, NEVADA

TARGETING DRILLING FOR UPDATED 43-101 RESOURCE

TONOPAH, Nev., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to provide an update on exploration plans for its recently acquired Taylor Gold-Silver Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

Following the announcement on March 6, 2026, to acquire the Taylor Project, the Company is preparing an aggressive 2026 drill program designed to expand the known silver mineralization and test the gold potential identified across the district.

2026 Exploration Program

The Company is currently designing a multi-phase drilling program for 2026 aimed at rapidly advancing the Taylor Project.

The initial exploration strategy will focus on three key objectives:

1. Expand the Existing Silver Resource

Planned drilling will focus on testing extensions of known silver mineralization along strike and at depth, targeting areas where geological mapping, historical drilling and structural interpretations indicate potential for additional mineralization. Extension drilling will be focused on evaluating high-grade structural trends beyond the currently defined mineralization footprint. The goal of this program is to expand the existing resource footprint.

2. Prepare an Updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

Results from the drill program will support preparation of a modern NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate incorporating updated geological and structural interpretations, improved understanding of mineralization controls and current metal price assumptions.

3. Drill Priority Gold Targets

Drilling will also test several high priority targets within a 3km x 10km district-scale anomalous gold corridor, highlighting the significant exploration potential of the project. The corridor hosts gold anomalies continuously >0.1g/t gold associated with geological formation contacts and structures. Initial drilling will focus on testing targets where geological mapping and geochemical data indicate potential for near-surface oxide gold mineralization. The initial drill program will be designed to quickly evaluate the scale and grade potential of the system while prioritizing targets with the greatest potential for rapid discovery and growth.

Importantly, the Taylor Project is fully permitted and drill-ready, allowing the Company to move quickly toward drilling.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "Taylor represents a compelling opportunity to expand a large silver system in Nevada while also testing significant gold potential across the district. The project already hosts a sizeable historical silver resource that has not been updated in several years and was calculated using much lower silver prices than today. Our immediate focus will be on drilling to expand that resource and preparing a new NI 43-101 resource estimate. What attracted us to Taylor is that it is drill-ready, with strong geological indicators that suggest the mineralized system could be significantly larger than what has been defined to date. With our experienced Nevada exploration team and strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to aggressively advance both Taylor and our flagship Eastside Project as we continue building A2Gold into a leading precious metals discovery platform in Nevada."

Significant Silver Expansion Opportunity

The Taylor Project hosts a historical mineral resource estimate prepared by SRK Consulting in 2018 outlining approximately:

11.0 million ounces of silver in the Measured and Indicated category

0.6 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category

This estimate was calculated using a silver price assumption of US$17 per ounce and a cutoff grade of 1.6 oz/t silver. Importantly, historical drilling indicates the silver mineralization remains open in multiple directions and has not been systematically tested using modern exploration techniques.

Silver price sensitivity analysis completed by SRK demonstrates that the mineralized system could host significantly more silver. Using a US$30 per ounce silver price and a 0.9 oz/t cutoff, the Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource could represent more than 20 million ounces of silver in total.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Sensitivity: Measured and Indicated Resources; Inferred Resources

Measured and Indicated Silver

($US/oz) Cutoff Grade

(oz/t) ktons Silver

(oz/t) Contained Silver

koz $17.00 1.6 3,789 2.89 10,995 $20.00 1.3 5,084 2.56 13,013 $25.00 1.1 6,591 2.30 15,170 $30.00 0.9 8,755 2.04 17,883









Inferred Silver

($US/oz) Cutoff Grade

(oz/t) Tons Silver

(oz/t) Contained Silver

koz $17.00 1.6 180 3.35 603 $20.00 1.3 397 2.86 1,135 $25.00 1.1 595 2.51 1,492 $30.00 0.9 1,343 1.98 2,662











In addition, most historical drilling that defined the resource was relatively shallow, with many holes terminating at depths of approximately 135 meters (500 feet), suggesting the system may extend further both laterally and at depth.

Strong Gold Exploration Potential

In addition to the silver resource, Taylor hosts significant oxide gold mineralization across a large portion of the district.

Exploration to date has identified:

Surface sampling defining a 3km x 10km anomalous gold corridor

Channel samples returning up to 4.2 g/t gold over 11.0 meters, including 7.1 g/t gold over 3.3 meters

SPT-66 intersected 1.02 g/t gold over 18.3 meters starting at surface

SPT-65 intersected 0.68 g/t gold over 24.4 meters starting at surface including 0.85 g/t gold over 12.2 meters

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

Follow us:

X

LinkedIn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp