A4A Statement on Brand New Air Traffic Control System Integrator Selection

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is attributable to Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Christopher T. Sununu:

We are grateful to President Trump, Transportation Secretary Duffy and FAA Administrator Bedford for taking a critical step forward in modernizing our nation's air traffic control system by selecting Peraton to be the Prime Integrator to build the Brand New Air Traffic Control System.

Earlier this week in his Cabinet meeting, President Trump said that the United States of America is "going to have the best system anywhere in the world." We applaud his dedication to ensuring that our country remains the world leader in aviation safety, and we look forward to working with the Trump Administration, Congress and Peraton to make long-overdue upgrades to our nation's ATC technologies. It is past time to eradicate antiquated floppy disks, copper wires and paper strips and replace them with smarter, more efficient 21st-century equipment and technology.

The $12.5 billion that Congress approved earlier this year for ATC modernization was a vital down payment, but sustained federal investment is essential to ensure the system is fully overhauled and appropriately staffed to ensure a resilient National Airspace System (NAS) today and to prepare for the evolving needs of tomorrow.

The federal government's primary responsibility is the safety and security of its citizens. During this time of record air travel and increased reliance on air cargo shipments, the time to act is now.

U.S. airlines are deeply appreciative of President Trump's leadership and vision. We look forward to working with the Administration as we continue to advocate for additional funding for staffing and technology to fulfill President Trump's vision of a new golden age of air travel.

