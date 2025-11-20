U.S. Airlines Expecting Record Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Season

Airlines for America (A4A) projects U.S. airlines will carry more then 31 million passengers over the holiday period.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday kicks off the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period (Nov. 21 through Dec. 1), and Airlines for America (A4A) projects U.S. airlines will carry more than 31 million passengers over the holiday – an all-time high.

Over the holiday period, A4A expects U.S. airlines will fly 2.8 million passengers per day. To meet this demand, U.S. airlines will offer 45,000 more seats daily than they did in 2024. The busiest days over the Thanksgiving holiday are expected to be Sunday Nov. 30 and Monday Dec. 1.

Before you head to the airport, check out the latest stats and see how U.S. airlines will help you and millions of others take flight.

"We're all looking forward to going home for the holidays. Our carriers have been working to fully prepare for what's expected to be a record-breaking Thanksgiving," said A4A President and CEO Chris Sununu. "We're grateful for all aviation employees who work tirelessly to get you home safely for the holidays. With airports expected to be busy, we ask all passengers to allow for extra travel time, pack their patience and carry-on kindness this holiday season."

"With the government shutdown over, we are calling on Congress to find a solution that ensures essential aviation workers and the traveling public are never again caught in the middle of political disputes," said Sununu. "Congress needs to pass legislation so that air traffic controllers, TSA officers and CBP agents are paid during future shutdowns, ensuring operational stability as well as the safety and security of our airspace."

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) is the trade association for the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers, prioritizing safety and security during this time of record passenger volumes and increased reliance on air cargo shipments. Every day, U.S. airlines operate 27,000 flights carrying 2.7 million travelers and 61,000 tons of cargo while supporting 10 million U.S. jobs and 5 percent of GDP.

A4A members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

