AAA® Announces Updated Mass Arbitration Supplementary Rules

New Mass Arbitration Rules and Fee Schedules Streamline Dispute Resolution with Efficiency, Collaboration and Cost Savings

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA) today announced updates to its Mass Arbitration Supplementary Rules and Fee Schedules, which are designed to empower parties with a faster, more affordable and less adversarial path to resolving mass disputes.

"We've listened to the needs of individuals and businesses involved in mass arbitrations," said Christine Newhall, AAA's senior vice president of dispute resolution services. "These revised rules and fees reflect our deep expertise and are crafted to save time, reduce costs and foster constructive dialogue right from the start."

Key benefits of the updated rules and fees include:

Streamlined Process: Virtual hearings are now the preferred method, leveraging technology for increased efficiency and accessibility.

Virtual hearings are now the preferred method, leveraging technology for increased efficiency and accessibility. Early Resolution Opportunities: A flat Initiation Fee covers an administrative review of the filing, an administrative conference call with the AAA, and appointment of a Global Mediator and/or Process Arbitrator, facilitating quicker settlement analysis and discussions.

A flat Initiation Fee covers an administrative review of the filing, an administrative conference call with the AAA, and appointment of a Global Mediator and/or Process Arbitrator, facilitating quicker settlement analysis and discussions. Reduced Friction: New attestation requirements help ensure accurate filings and pleadings, minimizing delays and unnecessary complexities.

New attestation requirements help ensure accurate filings and pleadings, minimizing delays and unnecessary complexities. Cost Predictability: Staged fees beyond the Initiation Fee provide transparent and manageable expenses as cases progress.

Staged fees beyond the Initiation Fee provide transparent and manageable expenses as cases progress. Expert Guidance: Access to a skilled AAA Global Mediator at the outset empowers parties to explore amicable solutions with experienced guidance.

Access to a skilled AAA Global Mediator at the outset empowers parties to explore amicable solutions with experienced guidance. Process Efficiency: An expanded Process Arbitrator role tackles potential hurdles early, allowing parties to focus on substantive issues.

"By combining a more efficient process with reasonable upfront costs and expert facilitation, we're helping parties resolve their disputes fairly, efficiently and affordably," said Neil Currie, AAA-ICDR vice president.

For more information on the updated Mass Arbitration Rules and Fee Schedules, please visit https://go.adr.org/2024-mass-arbitration-rules.html.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services. It has administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

