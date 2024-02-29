AAA® Launches AAAi Lab Podcast on AI's Impact in Law with CEO Bridget McCormack and Host Zach Abramowitz

Monthly Episodes Feature Guest Innovators and Explore Adoption of Legal Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA) and its International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) have launched the AAAi Lab Podcast. This new monthly series from the AAAi Lab explores the impact of technological advancements, particularly generative AI, on the legal industry and dispute resolution. The podcast will feature conversations with innovators in technology and law, highlighting practical applications of AI.

"Innovation is in the American Arbitration Association's DNA, and we see generative AI as an opportunity to drive our mission to lead in preventing and resolving disputes fairly and efficiently," said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA and special advisor to the American Bar Association's AI Task Force. The podcast will chronical the organization's initiatives in developing and implementing generative AI tools to enhance its operations and user experience. Additionally, it will feature discussions with legal tech leaders about their strategies for embracing comparable technological innovations.

McCormack's collaboration with Zach Abramowitz, the host of the Legally Disrupted Podcast and founder of Killer Whale Strategies, is set to augment the AAAi Lab Podcast with diverse insights into AI's impact on law. Their combined backgrounds—spanning academic, judicial and practical realms—provide a unique vantage point for exploring AI's evolving role in legal practices. "Zach's perspective and relationships throughout the legal tech community are the perfect foundation for building exciting episodes with thoughtful leaders who have embraced the growing transformation GenAI is bringing to the legal community," McCormack said, echoing Abramowitz's anticipation of delivering high-energy conversations that are unparalleled in the legal tech space.

Abramowitz also highlighted the AAA's transparent approach to sharing its journey with AI as a valuable case study for mature organizations looking to incorporate AI. Despite the AAA's century-old legacy, which might not immediately evoke notions of innovation or disruption, Abramowitz said that its foundation was built on innovative thinking—a trait that continues to define its operations today.

At the recent Legalweek conference in New York, McCormack and Abramowitz initiated their collaborative venture by recording the podcast's first four episodes live. Today marks the debut of the first two episodes. The opening discussions set the stage, with Abramowitz and McCormack outlining the objectives of the AAAi Lab and the anticipated direction for the series. This introduction is followed by a conversation with Diana Didia, AAA's chief technology and innovation officer, who shares insights into the AAAi Lab's initial product offerings and teases future developments planned for 2024.

Forthcoming episodes promise to enrich the dialogue further, featuring interviews with influential leaders such as Jacqueline Schafer, CEO of Clearbrief, and James Lee, CEO of LegalMation. Scheduled for release on the last Thursday of each month, these episodes aim to provide listeners with ongoing insights into the dynamic changes and advancements within the legal field.

