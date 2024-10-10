AAA-ICDR® Launches New AAAi Panelist Search to Enhance Panelist Selection with AI Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), today announced the internal beta launch of AAAi Panelist Search, a new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered panelist selection tool. AAAi Panelist Search is designed to mine the comprehensive AAA-ICDR Roster to identify the most suitable matches for arbitration and mediation cases. Case managers will use this tool to supplement their traditional roster searches, aiming to build a list of arbitrators or mediators tailored to the specific parameters of each case.

"In March, we initiated a beta test with a select group of case managers to compare AAAi Panelist Search to their panelist selections," said Cindy Rumney, AAA vice president of panel resources and development. "By the end of summer, most of the beta team were incorporating it into their list creation process. AAAi Panelist Search effectively identifies the best fits for each case, aligning closely with the selections made by our experienced case managers."

A key feature of AAAi Panelist Search is its ability to conduct broader and deeper searches across the AAA-ICDR Roster for potential candidates. This capability benefits both the parties involved in disputes and the panelists.

"We were eager to see how our case managers would adopt this AI tool," said Diana Didia, chief information and innovation officer. "We're thrilled to report that the combination of case managers' expertise and AAAi Panelist Search has resulted in more precise and effective panelist selections. This success has encouraged us to expand its use across the organization, demonstrating how AI can enhance our workflow and service quality."

The new AI search capability is currently being utilized by AAA-ICDR case managers. In the second phase, targeted for December 2024, AAAi Panelist Search will be made available to parties in select cases through a link provided by the case manager. The tool integrates AI-enabled semantic search with traditional search options and includes advanced features that allow parties to manage and compare panelists' profiles side-by-side, giving them greater control over the arbitrator selection process.

In addition to AAAi Panelist Search, the AAA-ICDR's AI roadmap includes the development of a resource center for advocates. This center will feature a rules chatbot trained on specific AAA-ICDR rule sets and an AI "chatbook" offering practical guidance for preparing and presenting arbitrations before the AAA-ICDR.

As the AAA-ICDR continues to expand its AI capabilities, it reinforces its position as a leader in dispute resolution services, embracing technology to simplify processes and uphold its mission of providing fair, efficient and effective justice. For more information, please visit www.adr.org.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

About ODR.com and Mediate.com (Resourceful Internet Solutions)

ODR.com, an AAA company, is the global leader in online dispute resolution and offers a proven, secure and scalable ODR platform that is used by hundreds of organizations around the world, including courts, universities, businesses and government agencies. Since its establishment in 1996, Mediate.com has been the leading mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources, online courses and a widely utilized directory of global mediators.

Media Contact:

Michael Clark

American Arbitration Association

+1.212.716.3978

[email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association