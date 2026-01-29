American Arbitration Association® Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation as it Leads the Future of Dispute Resolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association is marking a historic milestone as it celebrates 100 years of leadership shaping the future of dispute resolution. Founded in 1926, the American Arbitration Association has built a century-long legacy of experience, service, expertise, and innovation, earning its reputation as a trusted provider of arbitration and mediation services. Over the past century, the organization has administered more than nine million cases, including more than 500,000 cases annually in each of the past two years.

The American Arbitration Association is marking 100 years of leadership shaping the future of dispute resolution. Post this American Arbitration Association 100th Anniversary logo

The American Arbitration Association was created to promote a better way to resolve conflict, one that preserved dignity, strengthened trust, and made commerce and society more stable. That mission, shaped by social reformer Frances Kellor, challenged a deeply entrenched belief that disputes had to be destructive, adversarial, and decided only in court. One hundred years later, Kellor's vision continues to shape how the world resolves conflict.

From its earliest days, the American Arbitration Association built a new model for resolving disputes, becoming the first organization to establish a truly national system of arbitration in the United States. Over the past century, it has defined standards of fairness, due process, and neutrality that underpin modern alternative dispute resolution (ADR), while administering more than nine million cases across industries, jurisdictions, and borders. From its original focus on commercial disputes, the American Arbitration Association now serves a wide range of matters, including construction, consumer, employment, labor, government, mass arbitration, and international disputes.

"Innovation has been central to who we are since our founding," said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the American Arbitration Association. "That same spirit drives us today as we continue to lead in applying emerging technologies like generative AI to dispute resolution to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand access, while preserving the trust, fairness, and human judgment that define our work."

That philosophy is shaping how the American Arbitration Association is approaching its next century.

As disputes continue to grow in volume, complexity, and global scope, the American Arbitration Association remains focused on strengthening the foundational elements that make ADR effective, including expert and neutral decision-making, clear rules, sound procedures, and a strong commitment to due process, while continuing to expand education and training and enhance case management systems. These efforts are complemented by the thoughtful integration of AI to streamline processes and support efficiency.

More than a milestone, the anniversary reflects the American Arbitration Association's continued commitment to leadership, reinvention, and public trust.

To learn more about the American Arbitration Association's century of innovation, visit https://www.adr.org/100-years/home/.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association