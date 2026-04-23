AAA-ICDR® to Co-host 28th Annual ICCA Congress; Preregistration Now Open

May 2028 Congress to examine emerging trends, technologies, and evolving practices in international arbitration

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As co-host for the 28th ICCA Congress with California Arbitration, Inc. (CalArb), the American Arbitration Association®-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), on behalf of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), has opened preregistration for the 2028 event. The Congress will take place in San Francisco, May 7-10, 2028, and will convene the global arbitration community to explore how the field is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

"In San Francisco, innovation isn't a promise – it's practice. There is no better place to explore how emerging technologies, new methodologies, and forward-thinking leadership can advance fairness, efficiency, and confidence in a rapidly evolving global landscape," said Bridget McCormack, AAA-ICDR president and CEO. "ICCA 2028 will unite global visionaries to define what's next for dispute resolution in the digital age. We are proud to partner with ICCA, and our co-host CalArb, to foster greater dialogue, innovation, and collaboration worldwide."

San Francisco's position as a global hub of innovation and commerce – at the intersection of the tech economy and the Pacific Rim – makes it a fitting host city for the 2028 ICCA Congress. Those interested in attending may preregister to receive updates, early access to programming announcements, and priority information on registration and participation.

"The 2028 ICCA Congress will convene leading voices from around the world to help define the next era of international dispute resolution," said Jeffery Daar, CalArb president. "We are proud to host the global arbitration community in San Francisco and to help drive this critical conversation alongside the AAA-ICDR and ICCA."

"Following the successful 27th ICCA Congress in Madrid, we now look ahead to the 28th Congress in San Francisco in 2028," added Audley Sheppard KC, ICCA president. "ICCA Congresses have long brought the global arbitration community together to exchange ideas and discuss key topics shaping the field. In partnership with AAA-ICDR and CalArb, we look forward to continuing this tradition in a city well-suited to conversations about innovation, global connection, and the evolution of dispute resolution."

For more information and to preregister, please visit: ICCA2028.org

AAA-ICDR Expands Global Reach

Along with convening the global arbitration community, AAA-ICDR continues to expand its global impact on cross-border and international dispute resolution. On Thursday, April 30, the AAA-ICDR will bring together experts at New York Law School in New York City for a day-long symposium on procedural strategy for cross border disputes. Additional information and registration details are available here.

And, in March, the AAA-ICDR announced its expansion into EMEA and beyond with the launch of ICDR Ireland, a venture that is strategically positioned to manage both cross-border and global disputes. Holistically, these efforts underscore AAA-ICDR's commitment to deliver practical solutions that help parties manage risk and achieve stronger outcomes across jurisdictions worldwide.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association (AAA®) is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR® is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 850 arbitrators and mediators worldwide. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

About ICCA

The International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA) is a worldwide non-governmental organization devoted to promoting the use and improving the process of arbitration, conciliation, and other forms of dispute resolution.

Its activities include convening international arbitration Congresses and conferences, sponsoring authoritative dispute resolution publications, and promoting the harmonization of arbitration and conciliation rules, laws, procedures and standards. ICCA seeks to promote and improve the use of arbitration and other forms of international dispute resolution through its international Congresses, leading publications, judicial outreach programme and research projects. For more information, visit https://www.arbitration-icca.org/.

About California Arbitration, Inc. (CalArb)

CalArb, formed in 2021, is a non-profit educational foundation that guides businesses, including their corporate and law firm counsel, on the benefits of international arbitration and provides resources for legal practitioners around the globe on international dispute resolution in California.

Since its founding, CalArb, with the California Lawyers Association, has hosted the annual California International Arbitration Week, attracting hundreds of participants from around the world.

CalArb's hundreds of members include corporate counsel, law firm counsel, arbitrators, service providers, academics, and law students. Membership is open to all interested legal practitioners from California and around the globe. CalArb celebrates California's unique place in international dispute resolution.

www.calarb.org

SOURCE American Arbitration Association