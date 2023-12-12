AAA Takes Care of Its Members - And Pets Too - through Partnership with Spot Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance plans will be discounted for AAA members across the U.S.

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider, is announcing an exclusive partnership with AAA, one of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations. This strategic collaboration aims to offer AAA members unparalleled access to comprehensive and affordable pet insurance coverage for their furry companions.

Through this partnership, AAA members will gain access to Spot Pet Insurance's tailored pet insurance plans designed to help provide financial protection for unexpected veterinary expenses and routine wellness coverage for cats and dogs. Spot Pet's commitment to delivering top-notch pet insurance aligns seamlessly with AAA's dedication to enhancing the well-being of its members, including their beloved pets.

"Our exclusive partnership with AAA will bring our high-quality pet insurance solutions to their millions of loyal members," said Spot Pet Insurance President Scott Taylor. "Our shared commitment to providing exceptional service and support aligns perfectly, and we look forward to helping AAA members ensure the health and well-being of their cherished pets."

Key benefits of the Spot Pet Insurance plans for AAA members include:

  • Customizable Coverage: Spot Pet offers flexible pet insurance plans that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each pet, ensuring you can get comprehensive coverage for accidents, illnesses, and preventive care.
  • 24/7 Veterinary Support: Spot Pet's plans include access to a 24/7 Pet Telehealth Helpline, providing AAA members with professional guidance and advice whenever they need it.
  • Hassle-Free Claims Process: Spot Pet Insurance is committed to simplifying the claims process, making it easy for AAA members to submit and track claims online.
  • Discounts and Special Offers: AAA members can enjoy exclusive discounts* and special offers on Spot Pet Insurance plans, making it even more affordable to help protect their pets' health.

"AAA's mission is to serve its members and we do this by offering benefits that best meet their needs for different aspects of their life. This includes offering protection for every member of the family, including their beloved pets," said Scott Parker, Vice President, Strategic Partner Development. "Our partnership with Spot Pet Insurance reflects our commitment to meeting our members where and when they need us, in this case it's providing them with valuable resources to ensure the health and happiness of their loving, furry companions."

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Spot Pet Insurance and AAA will offer special discounts of up to 20% off* for AAA members who enroll in a Spot Pet Insurance plan.
*10% AAA discount on every pet plus a 10% multi-pet discount for all additional pets added.

For more information about Spot Pet Insurance's partnership with AAA and to explore pet insurance options, please visit AAA.com/SpotPetInsurance.

About Spot Pet Insurance: 
Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners with covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com.

Independent Ad from Spot Pet Insurance. Paid endorsement.

*Discounts may vary and are subject to change. Up to 20% in discounts includes a 10% AAA discount on every pet, not available in HI or TN, plus a 10% multi-pet discount for all additional pets added.
Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout.

Insurance plans are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581. A Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and are produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

ABOUT AAA
Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of over 64 million members across North America, including over 57 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.

Contact:
Cassidy Laudano
cassidy@spotpet.com

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance

