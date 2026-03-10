AAA® Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award for the AI Arbitrator

Company recognized in Innovations in Arbitration/Mediation Technology category; AI Arbitrator also named a 2026 Edison Awards Finalist Winner for Ethical AI for Society.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), won the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award in the Innovations in Arbitration/Mediation Technology category. The award honors technology that streamlines ADR, reducing cost and time while expanding access to dispute resolution services.

At the center of this recognition is the AAA's AI Arbitrator, a groundbreaking innovation that delivers fast, cost-effective, and trusted dispute resolution within an intuitive, easy-to-use platform. Built on a rigorous human-in-the-loop framework, the AI Arbitrator supports human oversight and judgment: parties validate the AI's understanding of their submissions, and the appointed AAA arbitrator reviews the legal reasoning and draft award, revises as needed, and authorizes and signs the final award — protecting trust, transparency, and due process. It is currently available for two-party, documents-only construction disputes, with further expansion expected later in 2026.

"Our belief is that AI should make dispute resolution faster and more affordable, without compromising fairness," said Diana Didia, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at the AAA. "That's exactly what the AI Arbitrator is designed to do: streamline the process while keeping the arbitrator's judgment, transparency, and due process at the center. This recognition reinforces that innovation in ADR has to be both practical and principled—and that's the standard we built for."

In conjunction with Legalweek, the AAA also introduced the Resolution Simulator, a single-party tool that uses the same reasoning and analysis to generate a non-binding, AI-simulated decision based on user submissions and feedback.

The AI Arbitrator was also named a Finalist Winner for the 2026 Edison Award in the Ethical AI for Society category. The 39th Annual Edison Awards will take place April 15-16, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida.

For more information about the AAA and the AI Arbitrator, visit adr.org/ai-arbitrator/.

