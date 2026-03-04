American Arbitration Association® Announces Resolution Simulator, Powered by the AI Arbitrator

Nonbinding simulated decision empowers legal teams to assess potential exposure and evaluate dispute resolution strategies prior to formal proceedings

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced the launch of its Resolution Simulator. Expanding the utility of the AI Arbitrator, the Resolution Simulator uses the same reasoning and analysis as the AI Arbitrator to provide an AI-generated simulated decision based on the user's submissions and feedback.

Designed for single party use in documents-only commercial and construction disputes, the Resolution Simulator delivers explainable, informational insights grounded in the AI Arbitrator's structured legal reasoning, analysis, and decision logic. Parties may use it to understand how an arbitrator may resolve a dispute, develop their legal or negotiation strategy, or level-set internally with clients or counsel. It may also inform alternative paths to resolution, such as settlement or mediation. Ultimately, the Resolution Simulator brings legal teams insight before escalation, empowering strategic decision-making and informing a path to resolution.

"The Resolution Simulator provides strategic visibility into how an arbitrator might resolve a dispute by delivering informational, non-binding insights," said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. "By evolving our AI Arbitrator, we're giving legal teams another tool to inform strategy, engage with parties, and identify the best path for resolution, while maintaining the fairness, trust, and accountability that define the AAA."

The launch underscores the AAA's commitment to responsible AI adoption, with governance, transparency, and auditability guiding the design and deployment of all AI-enabled tools. Building on the AAA's 100-year history of helping parties navigate conflict through fair, transparent, and trusted processes, the AI Arbitrator's Resolution Simulator responds to user demand for practical evaluative and decisioning tools, particularly in the early stages of a dispute, by illustrating how an arbitrator might analyze the dispute.

The AAA will showcase the Resolution Simulator alongside other AI solutions at Legalweek 2026, Booth #110.

