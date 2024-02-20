AAA20 Group Leads the Robotics Revolution: Pioneering a Paradigm Shift in Silicon Valley from Software to Robotics

News provided by

AAA20Group, LLC

20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

AAA20 Group announced today that it is expanding its growing national footprint with a new office serving Silicon Valley. This strategic expansion enables the company to benefit from the region's rich technology talent pool.

LAS VEGAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20 Group, LLC, a leader in the subscription-based robotic solutions industry, announced today that it will add a new location and, by doing so, leverage its partnerships with Circuit Launch and MechLabs. The move will expand the AAA20 network significantly. The company will open its Las Vegas, NV, and San Francisco, CA, offices to visitors who wish to learn more about collaborative robotics and experience a demo of the latest collaborative palletizers.

Marcus Kurle, co-founder of AAA20 Group, remarked, "The new Silicon Valley office is not merely an expansion of our physical footprint; it's a testament to our leadership role in the robotic factory automation industry. Our presence in Silicon Valley will enable us to collaborate more closely with some of the brightest minds in technology and to shape the emerging trends in this dynamic industry."

"We're eager to develop a new generation of talent dedicated to enhancing American productivity with robotics," said Alex Dantas, CEO of Mechlabs.

For more information about the new Silicon Valley office, our partnerships or to schedule a product demo, don't hesitate to get in touch with http://[email protected]

About AAA20 Group, LLC 
AAA20 Group, LLC, a privately owned enterprise based in Las Vegas, NV, and with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Focuses on delivering collaborative robotic equipment solutions tailored for the manufacturing industry. The company provides leasing options for robots utilized by renowned leaders in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Further details on AAA20 Group's collaborative palletizing solutions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8GvxE4c4Po

About Mechlabs                                                                                                                   
Mechlabs is a project-based mechatronics and robotics engineering education program. The company teaches how to build robots by building robots. They provide an unmatched platform for individuals and companies to learn robotics engineering and train and hire future employees.

Corporate contact:
Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder
Las Vegas, NV 89135 USA
(847) 220-6733
https://collaborativepalletizer.com
[email protected]                                                             

Media contact:
Robert Goldberg
StartupFactory, LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE AAA20Group, LLC

Also from this source

AAA20 Group a Nevada startup Joins Forces with Mechlabs from Silicon Valley to Foster Next Generation of Robotics Talents

Aiming to fuel American productivity and innovation, Nevada-based startup AAA20 Group has announced a powerful collaboration with Mechlabs, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.