AAA20 Group Leads the Robotics Revolution: Pioneering a Paradigm Shift in Silicon Valley from Software to Robotics

AAA20 Group announced today that it is expanding its growing national footprint with a new office serving Silicon Valley. This strategic expansion enables the company to benefit from the region's rich technology talent pool.

LAS VEGAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20 Group, LLC, a leader in the subscription-based robotic solutions industry, announced today that it will add a new location and, by doing so, leverage its partnerships with Circuit Launch and MechLabs. The move will expand the AAA20 network significantly. The company will open its Las Vegas, NV, and San Francisco, CA, offices to visitors who wish to learn more about collaborative robotics and experience a demo of the latest collaborative palletizers.

Marcus Kurle, co-founder of AAA20 Group, remarked, "The new Silicon Valley office is not merely an expansion of our physical footprint; it's a testament to our leadership role in the robotic factory automation industry. Our presence in Silicon Valley will enable us to collaborate more closely with some of the brightest minds in technology and to shape the emerging trends in this dynamic industry."

"We're eager to develop a new generation of talent dedicated to enhancing American productivity with robotics," said Alex Dantas, CEO of Mechlabs.

For more information about the new Silicon Valley office, our partnerships or to schedule a product demo, don't hesitate to get in touch with http://[email protected]

About AAA20 Group, LLC

AAA20 Group, LLC, a privately owned enterprise based in Las Vegas, NV, and with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Focuses on delivering collaborative robotic equipment solutions tailored for the manufacturing industry. The company provides leasing options for robots utilized by renowned leaders in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Further details on AAA20 Group's collaborative palletizing solutions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8GvxE4c4Po

About Mechlabs

Mechlabs is a project-based mechatronics and robotics engineering education program. The company teaches how to build robots by building robots. They provide an unmatched platform for individuals and companies to learn robotics engineering and train and hire future employees.

Corporate contact:

Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder

Las Vegas, NV 89135 USA

(847) 220-6733

https://collaborativepalletizer.com

[email protected]

Media contact:

Robert Goldberg

StartupFactory, LLC

[email protected]

