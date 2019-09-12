AACSB Chief Recognized for Contributions to Investment Management Profession

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces that president and CEO Tom Robinson will receive CFA Institute's Outstanding Contribution to CFA Institute Education Programs Award. Presented in honor of C. Stewart Sheppard, founding executive director of the CFA Institute, the award recognizes extraordinarily significant contributions to the CFA Institute through leadership, exceptional stewardship, and outstanding service.

"Today, it's more important than ever to have strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards for ethics, education, and professional excellence," said Stephen M. Horan, managing director for credentialing and for the Americas region at CFA Institute. "Tom's contributions to the CFA Program in both breadth and depth are without equal. The profession will forever be better off for his work and we are deeply indebted to him for it."

Prior to joining AACSB, Robinson spent seven years at the CFA Institute, most recently as managing director of the Americas and managing director of education, overseeing a global team that produced and delivered educational content and programs for candidates, members, investment professionals, and universities. During his time as a volunteer, prior to joining CFA Institute staff, Robinson was a founding member of the team that wrote the Level II and part of the Level III CFA exams, and co-authored significant portions of the curriculum relating to financial reporting and analysis, equity, and private wealth management. He also served as co-executive sponsor of the CFA Institute Future of Finance Initiative. Previously, Robinson served as a tenured accounting faculty member and administrator at the University of Miami; practiced public accounting and financial planning with Deloitte and Pritchett Dlusky & Saxe, Ltd. in Columbus, Ohio; and served as a consultant and investment advisor in wealth management, financial statement analysis, and valuation.

"It has been my privilege to work alongside the dedicated staff and volunteers of CFA Institute to foster the education of professional investors," said Robinson. "I am honored to receive this recognition and will continue my efforts to support the continued positive impact of business, and business education, on society."

Robinson will be presented with the award at the 2019 APAC CFA Society® Leadership Conference in Bali, Indonesia, on September 21, 2019.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 167,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 countries and regions. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 156 local member societies. For more information, visit cfainstitute.org.

