AAF ANNOUNCES THE CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2025-26 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "Unifying Voice for Advertising," announced today that entries are open for the 2025-26 American Advertising Awards.

The first tier (local) of the three-tiered competition is now open with 115 markets accepting entries. Winners from these local market competitions then advance to compete on the District Level, with those winners forwarded to the national stage. Last year's three-tiered competition drew thousands of entries competing for a coveted ADDY Award™, with Best of Show presented to Goodby Silverstein & Partners for its work for Cheetos. Collegians also got to compete in the Student Division. A campaign from BYU AdLab for Crayola was last year's Best of Show Student winner.

"The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising," said Steve Pacheco, President & CEO, AAF, adding, "Proceeds for entries are used to enhance advertising through programs such as advocacy groups, advertising education and consumer awareness. In other words, win/win: win an ADDY, help the industry."

The 2025-26 American Advertising Awards winners will be announced at the AAF ADMERICA National Gala in Austin, TX on Friday, May 29, 2026. The event will be hosted by television personality and fashion designer Nina Parker.

To learn more about how to enter as well as view past winning entries, go to https://americanadvertisingawards.com .

ABOUT AAF

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, ADMERICA, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 5,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit https://aaf.org.

