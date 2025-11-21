AAF INDUCTS EIGHT INTO THE ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT

Supermodel and Entrepreneur Ashley Graham Presented the AAF's Special Cultural Force Award
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a gala celebration held at Pier Sixty in New York City and hosted by content creator Eric Sedeño, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) welcomed eight new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. Close to 500 attendees were on hand to witness the celebration. Also honored was Supermodel and Entrepreneur Ashley Graham, who was presented the AAF's Special Cultural Force Award.
For 33 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has served as the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger who are making a notable impact on the advertising industry. It is "The Most Inspiring Night in Advertising."
This year's list of inductees cuts across industries, companies, business size and culture. From left to right:
Jason Schulweis, Former Chief Commercial Officer, The Female Quotient
Back row standing:
Orlando Baeza, VP of Brand and Creative, Chime
Charlotte Tansill, President, PR, Social & Influence, Ogilvy North America
Ashley Graham, who was presented the AAF's Special Cultural Force Award
Paolo Provinciali, VP, Marketing – Growth, Performance & Operations, LinkedIn
ABOUT AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT (AHOA)
For over 30 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has long been the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger making a notable impact on the advertising industry. Individuals who meet the given criteria are nominated for consideration for induction, and a Council of Judges made up of AHOA alumni and top industry executives elects the inductees after two rounds of voting. The Advertising Hall of Achievement was established and is executed by the AAF, the same organization that carries out the Advertising Hall of Fame.
