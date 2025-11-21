AAF INDUCTS EIGHT INTO THE ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT

The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement is the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger Post this

For 33 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has served as the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger who are making a notable impact on the advertising industry. It is "The Most Inspiring Night in Advertising."

This year's list of inductees cuts across industries, companies, business size and culture. From left to right:

Front row seated:

Alison Levin, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Abi Evans, Chief Growth Officer, Dentsu Creative. Abi was also honored with the Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award in recognition of her service to the industry

Amie Owen, Chief Commerce Officer, IPG Mediabrands

Jason Schulweis, Former Chief Commercial Officer, The Female Quotient

Back row standing:

Orlando Baeza, VP of Brand and Creative, Chime

Charlotte Tansill, President, PR, Social & Influence, Ogilvy North America

Ashley Graham, who was presented the AAF's Special Cultural Force Award

Paolo Provinciali, VP, Marketing – Growth, Performance & Operations, LinkedIn

ABOUT AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT (AHOA)

For over 30 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has long been the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger making a notable impact on the advertising industry. Individuals who meet the given criteria are nominated for consideration for induction, and a Council of Judges made up of AHOA alumni and top industry executives elects the inductees after two rounds of voting. The Advertising Hall of Achievement was established and is executed by the AAF, the same organization that carries out the Advertising Hall of Fame.

