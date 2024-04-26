AAF INDUCTS THE NEWEST MEMBERS INTO THE ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

American Advertising Federation

Apr 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

Six Industry Icons and One Corporate Honoree Receive Advertising's Most Esteemed Honor

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a gala celebration widely regarded as the "Biggest Night in Advertising," six industry icons along with one corporate honoree were formally inducted into the 2024 AAF Advertising Hall of Fame.

The 73rd annual event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, witnessed by more than 750 leaders from across the advertising, marketing, media and tech industries.

Pictured are this year's AAF Advertising Hall of Fame Inductees:

Front Row (left to right):

  • Jerri DeVard, CEO & Founder, Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA)
  • Bill Imada, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group
  • Donna Weinheim, Former Partner, Cliff Freeman & Partners and Former Executive Creative Director, BBDO

Back Row (left to right):

  • Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
  • Kellyn Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T (corporate honoree)
  • Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G (also presented the David Bell Award for Industry Service)
  • Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis

ABOUT THE AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME
The Advertising Hall of Fame, organized by the AAF since 1949, helps the organization to sustain many of its key initiatives throughout the year surrounding education, diversity, grassroots advocacy, and professional development. Induction into the Advertising Hall of Fame celebrates the most accomplished and legendary figures in advertising. From their significant contributions to the advertising industry to their personal philanthropic involvement, honorees have set the precedent by which great leaders and accomplishments are measured today.

Further details can be found at https://aaf.org/ahof.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

AAF's Most Promising Multicultural Students Named for 2024

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) tapped leading industry professionals to select the 2024 class of Most Promising Multicultural Students....
ANNOUNCING THE NEWEST INDUCTEES INTO THE AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "Unifying Voice for Advertising," announced today the inductees into the 2024 AAF Advertising Hall of...
