AAF INDUCTS THE NEWEST MEMBERS INTO THE ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

Six Industry Icons and One Corporate Honoree Receive Advertising's Most Esteemed Honor

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a gala celebration widely regarded as the "Biggest Night in Advertising," six industry icons along with one corporate honoree were formally inducted into the 2024 AAF Advertising Hall of Fame.

The 73rd annual event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, witnessed by more than 750 leaders from across the advertising, marketing, media and tech industries.