AAF WELCOMES NEW INDUCTEES INTO THE ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "unifying voice for advertising," announced nine new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement (AHOA). The AHOA celebrates those individuals aged 40 and younger who are helping to lead the industry forward. They were selected following a months-long process that involved a rigorous review of the candidates by an esteemed group of industry leaders including former inductees and top marketers representing media, agencies, consumer goods, and social platforms. The Hall of Achievement Induction ceremonies and dinner, presented by TikTok, will take place on Thursday evening, November 21 at Pier Sixty in New York City. And for the second year in a row, induction ceremonies will take place in "prime time."

"The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement, now in its 32nd year, provides inspiration and motivation to our members, and is another great example of why our industry's future is so bright," said Steve Pacheco, President & CEO of the AAF. "It is the gold standard in identifying and recognizing amazing industry leaders who are making a consequential impact on the advertising community as well as being a cultural force for good."

This year's list of inductees cuts across industries, companies, business size, culture, social media and more. They join a distinguished list of past industry honorees and include (in alphabetical order):

Imani Ellis, Founder & CEO, The Creative Collective. Through her detailed event design and community building, Imani is revolutionizing the relationship between Black creatives and the experiential advertising industry. CultureCon is the largest community in the country for Black and Brown creatives, offering network opportunities for nearly 30,000 creatives every year. Imani's passion to pour back into her community and create something bigger than herself is what fueled the creation of The Creative Collective, the community and engine behind CultureCon.

Imani will also be the recipient of the Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award for industry service.

Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address. Bianca is one of the lead architects behind what has become the most in-demand creative department in the world at the agency, Mischief @ No Fixed Address. A Founding Partner, her biggest strength is to play angel's advocate – finding ways to make the impossible possible. What started out as six people behind a Zoom is today five times Agency of the Year, the most effective Independent Agency, and multiple Most Innovative Agency winner. A career that started in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Bianca is the American Advertising Dream.

Sanja Komljenovic, Founder, CEO & Executive Creative Director, ONA Creative. ONA was born in 2015 based on Sanja's desire to focus on social change, especially as it pertains to women's rights and representation for other marginalized groups. Standing for "her" in Bosnian, ONA has grown to include global brands like the Nike Jordan Brand, Ulta Beauty, US Soccer, WNBA and more, as well as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and notable women-led startups. Sanja recognized the importance of gender equality and sports early on. "I am trying to build up other women and people who have been left out of our industry."

Danisha Lomax, EVP, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas. "Can we stand for something?" This compelling inquiry has been a torch for Danisha, driving her actions within her team, workplace, industry, and community. Inspired by this pivotal question, she has taken the reins in embedding DE&I as a systematic and recurring element in all aspects of business - from social marketing practices to Inclusive Tech. Proactive by nature, Danisha is deeply involved with Boards advocating community development, dedicated to her agency and clients, outspoken about her views and fully committed to her perpetual journey of self-growth.

Karen Land Short, Global Executive Creative Director & Managing Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song. Karen's goal is to make sustainability relevant and actionable for everyone. She kicked off her career as a national winner in AAF's National Student Advertising Competition. Her work has created impactful change in the space of sustainability, including areas like female empowerment and equity, improving the quality of food in America, youth efforts for climate action, helping solar energy to be adopted, and participating in our democracy. Quite simply, Karen believes in the power of creativity to do good.

Neil Waller, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Whalar Group. A complete outsider who decided to enter the advertising world, Neil has forged a path for himself and influencers and creators as an unmistakable force in the ad landscape. Whalar Group has become the world leader in professionalizing the entire process of collaboration between creators and brands. He's applied neuroscience to his work, fielded a first-of-its-kind Media Mix Model, and his company has been recognized as Most Innovative, a Best Place to Work, and Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year. And more.

Melanie L. Washington, Esq., Principal, Head of Global Contract Advisory, MediaLink. Few marketing leaders want to spend their time in contracts. But that's where Melanie not only thrives, but innovates. At MediaLink, she established a new specialty practice – Contract Optimization and Risk Evaluation (C.O.R.E.), which has completely reshaped how brands, agencies and their legal teams structure deals, drive growth, and navigate the economic, regulatory, geopolitical and environmental issues challenging the industry. Known as the "Contract Whisperer," Melanie has architected contractual terms that have influenced $45 billion of global media spend.

Marques E. Zak, Head of Multicultural Marketing, American Express. From Deloitte to PepsiCo to American Express, Marques is an award-winning marketing strategist and brand builder who operates at the intersection of creativity, culture and commerce. In his role at Amex, he has led the development of programs supporting underrepresented business owners, as well as conceived and executed differentiated experiences celebrating Black chefs, creators and culture. He's passionate about recruiting and developing talent and serves in volunteer leadership roles at ADCOLOR, arts organizations, and his alma mater .

"No one opens the aperture of advertising like the AAF with its recognition of achievement and talent of all kinds from founders, culture creators, creatives, and wave makers," said Christena Pyle, Co-Chair of this year's AHOA Council of Judges, Chief Equity Officer at dentsu Americas and an inductee of the AHOA in 2021. "This class stood out for their focus on innovation, but not at the expense of impact and giving back. These are the leaders transforming and architecting the future of advertising. November will be an emotional night to remember."

In 2023, the AAF introduced the Cultural Force Award, a special recognition given to an individual meeting the same age criteria whose brand, business, or programs have proven to be a cultural force that has influenced the way we advertise, market, or reach new audiences. The inaugural recipient was NBA All-Star, author, and entrepreneur, Chris Paul. The second recipient who will be part of the 2024 Class of Inductees is Issa Rae: writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur.

Tim Natividad, Co-Chair of the 2024 AHOA Council of Judges and GM, US Head of Enterprise Sales at TikTok, noted, "What makes this year's Hall of Achievement class truly special is the diverse representation across all of the contributors in the greater advertising ecosystem. We also have inductees coming from the emerging and growing Creator community. No one represents this trend in creator-led cultural influence better than Issa Rae, whom we are excited to present the Cultural Force Award. Her journey from creator to entertainer represents the game changing contributions that other Hall of Achievement inductees have pioneered in their own respective fields."

Each of the 2024 honorees will be featured on upcoming segments of Future Legends of Advertising, AAF's hugely popular podcast series co-produced by iHeartMedia and Known, and in its third season. The series pairs AAF Hall of Fame and Hall of Achievement honorees in toe-to-toe conversations focused on the most pressing industry issues of the moment. Listen to Seasons 1 and 2 here .

The November induction ceremonies bring the event's first-ever presenting sponsor and one of AAF's longtime corporate partners, TikTok. Amazon Advertising, ClearChannel Outdoor, dentsu, Digitas, Google, iHeartMedia, Known agency, MediaLink (a UTA Company), Omnicom and Spotify have also signed on as sponsors of the Ceremonies & Dinner. For further details about the AHOA dinner and ceremonies in November including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.aaf.org/ahoa.

