AAHRPP Awards Accreditation to King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC)

News provided by

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

03 Jul, 2023, 12:05 ET

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), a leading research center with physical presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Aḥsa, Saudi Arabia. 

KAIMRC is the third organization in Saudi Arabia to achieve AAHRPP accreditation. "Protecting research participants is a worldwide goal, one which AAHRPP accreditation recognizes. In achieving AAHRPP accreditation, KAIMRC has demonstrated its dedication to this important objective," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "With each accreditation, we are adding to our global network of organizations that share a commitment to high-quality, ethical research."

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP-accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers, and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

