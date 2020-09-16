AAHRPP Awards Accreditation to Principal IRB in Florida

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs today announced that it has awarded full accreditation to Principal IRB, Inc., in Deland, Florida.

The independent IRB joins more than 600 organizations worldwide in demonstrating that it adheres to AAHRPP's accreditation requirements, which are widely regarded as the gold standard for research protections.

Like every accredited organization, Principal IRB conducted a comprehensive assessment of its human research protection program and documented the extensive safeguards that are built into every level of its research operation. Principal IRB also underwent a rigorous AAHRPP site visit—one of the first to be conducted remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"AAHRPP has been accrediting high-quality research programs and strengthening protections for research participants for nearly 20 years. That's important work, and we were determined that it continue uninterrupted during this pandemic," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse Summers said.

"Although our site visitors miss the in-person interaction with the accreditation candidates, we are confident that the quality of the remote review—and the evaluation of the human research protection program—is as rigorous as ever," she added.

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 70% of U.S. medical colleges and 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

