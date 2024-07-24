AAIC 2024: Linus Health to Unveil Groundbreaking Research at Leading Alzheimer's Conference

Life sciences platform enhanced to make cognitive assessments easier and more precise

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health, a digital health company focused on enabling early detection of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's and other dementias, will be presenting more than a dozen sessions and posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place July 28-Aug. 1 in Philadelphia, and virtually.

The Linus team will be at Booth #830 to discuss its cutting-edge Alzheimer's research as well as share updates and provide hands-on demonstrations of new assessments added to the company's brain health platform. Foremost among these significant enhancements are:

A patent-pending amyloid predictor that estimates the likelihood of A𝛽 PET positive status based on a machine-learning model using various multi-modal drawing, voice and speech, and stylus measures obtained during Digital Clock & Recall assessment.

A pre-screening platform that reduces the burden on participants and provides a rapid, low-cost solution for more randomized participant selection using a two-phased approach to enhance recruitment with short eligibility assessments that efficiently eliminate ineligible participants. Its remote capabilities broaden study populations to ensure the correct balance of participants and diversity for each study.

An electronic Person Specific Outcome Measure (ePSOM™) tool to capture and monitor patient-reported outcomes in studies and enable true personalized recommendations and interventions.

The research topics that Linus thought leaders will present at AAIC range from using artificial intelligence (AI) in digital cognitive assessment tools to the integration of a digital cognitive assessment tool in a primary care setting.

"Clinicians and researchers are on the cusp of breakthroughs in the detection and treatment of dementia," said Linus Health CEO and Co-Founder David Bates, PhD. "Conferences like AAIC are prime opportunities to share research and insights fueling those advancements, including Linus Health's groundbreaking research into dementia screening and the importance of early intervention for mild cognitive impairment."

The pre-conference sessions are:

"The Electronic Person-Specific Outcome Measure (ePSOM) in the US population: What Matters to Individuals the Most About Their Brain Health," by Stina Saunders , PhD, Personalized Medicine Lead, Linus Health. Saturday, July 27 .

, PhD, Personalized Medicine Lead, Linus Health. . "Digital Cognitive Screening and ML-Enabled Random Forest Modeling for the Detection of Cognitive Impairment," by Ali Jannati , MD, PhD, Director of Cognitive Science-Medical Affairs, Linus Health. Saturday, July 27 .

The oral presentations are:

"Early Identification of Alzheimer's Disease with a Machine Learning-Enabled Digital Cognitive Assessment: Concurrent Detection of Cognitive Impairment and Amyloid-Beta PET Status," by Jannati. Part of Featured Research Session: 2-21-FRS-C, 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. , Monday, July 29 . Session #93435.





, . Session #93435. "The Electronic Person-Specific Outcome Measure (ePSOM) in the U.S. Population: What Matters to Individuals the Most About Their Brain Health," by Saunders. Part of Lightning Presentation Round 1-5-LPR, 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. , Sunday, July 28 .

The poster presentations include:

"Integration of a Digital Cognitive Assessment Tool in a Primary Care Setting," by Jannati. Part of Dementia Care Research and Psychosocial Factors: Dementia Care Research, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Wednesday, July 31 . Poster #89522

, . Poster #89522 "Validation of Clinical Decision Support Recommendations of a Digital Cognitive Assessment by Expert Cognitive Neurologists," by Jannati. Part of Biomarkers, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #92040

, . Poster #92040 "Digital Cognitive Screening and ML-Enabled Random Forest Modeling for the Detection of Cognitive Impairment," by Jannati. Part of Biomarkers, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Wednesday, July 31 . Poster #89936

, . Poster #89936 "DCTclock™ Metrics Differentiate Between Amnestic and Vascular Mild Cognitive Impairment," by Brendan Haas , PhD, Senior Data Scientist, Linus Health . Part of Clinical Manifestations: Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurology, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #89745

, PhD, Senior Data Scientist, . Part of Clinical Manifestations: Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurology, , . Poster #89745 "The Digital Clock and Recall Can Predict Functional Impairment in Individuals with and Without Cognitive Impairment and Triage Those in Need of Further Assessment," by Marissa Ciesla , PhD, senior clinical development specialist, Linus Health. Virtual only.

, PhD, senior clinical development specialist, Linus Health. Virtual only. "Feasibility of Linus Health's Life-and-Health Questionnaire in Primary Care Settings," by Ciesla. Virtual only.

"The Digital Clock and Recall Is More Equitable and Less Biased than the Mini-Mental State Examination in Terms of Ethnicity," by Claudio Toro-Serey , PhD, senior data scientist, Linus Health. Part of Basic Science and Pathogenesis: Human Neuropathology, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #89963

, PhD, senior data scientist, Linus Health. Part of Basic Science and Pathogenesis: Human Neuropathology, , . Poster #89963 "Digitizing the Trails-Making Test for Automatic Detection of Cognitive Impairment: Validity and Reliability," by Toro-Serey. Part of Basic Science and Pathogenesis: Human Neuropathology, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #89997

, . Poster #89997 "A Brief Digital Neuropsychological Protocol – I: Using Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Technology to Assess Process and Errors," by David Libon , PhD, departments of Geriatrics, Gerontology, and Psychology, School of Osteopathic Medicine, New Jersey Institute for Successful Aging, Rowan University . Part of Biomarkers, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #91441

, PhD, departments of Geriatrics, Gerontology, and Psychology, School of Osteopathic Medicine, New Jersey Institute for Successful Aging, . Part of Biomarkers, , . Poster #91441 "A Brief Digital Neuropsychological Protocol – II: Using Artificial Intelligence to Assess Verbal Serial List Learning Recognition Latency," by Libon. Part of Biomarkers, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Sunday, July 28 . Poster #91489

, . Poster #91489 "A Brief Digital Neuropsychological Protocol – III: Using Artificial Intelligence to Measure Semantic Memory with the 'Animal Fluency' Test," by Libon. Part of Biomarkers, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Monday, July 29 . Poster #91512

, . Poster #91512 "A Brief Digital Neuropsychological Protocol – IV: Relations Compared to Comprehensive Paper and Pencil Neuropsychological Assessment," by Ileana De Anda-Duran , MD, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine . Part of Developing Topics: Clinical Manifestations, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. , Wednesday, July 31 . Poster #95672

For more details about Linus Health's research, click here. Those attending AAIC are invited to visit the Linus Health team at booth #830 during the show. For more information about Linus Health, connect with us here.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

