AAM Announces Partnership With Brentview Investment Management

News provided by

Advisors Asset Management

14 Feb, 2024, 09:08 ET

AAM expands suite of income solutions by adding second investment manager in 2024

MONUMENT, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Brentview Investment Management (Brentview), a registered investment adviser with a singular focus on dividend growth investing.

"Brentview Investment Management possesses an impressive track record and focus on high-quality investments which we are excited to offer our client base," said Marilee Ferone, Executive Vice President, Asset Management Solutions, AAM. "Brentview allows us to further bolster our group of investment management partners, who are core to our business."

AAM will be responsible for distribution of the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy, which invests in 30-40 broadly diversified mid- to large-capitalization equities of well-run companies that exhibit a commitment to sustainable and growing dividends.

"We are eager to work with AAM, one of the top distribution managers in the country, and add to their fleet of quality solutions for which they are known," said John Gomez, President, Founder, Brentview Investment Management. "This partnership provides increased exposure for the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy, which has yielded consistent performance, while attempting to provide downside protection and lower volatility to investors."

For nearly 20 years, the Brentview Dividend Growth strategy has sought to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while aiming to balance sector exposure, dividend growth rate, yield, and company beta as a means to potentially deliver reliable, absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

About Advisors Asset Management
For over 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals and broker/dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, the fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

As of December 31, 2023, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $41.4 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $5.4 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $32.1 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $3.9 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 | www.aamlive.com 

About Brentview Investment Management 
Brentview is an employee-owned boutique money manager with a singular focus on dividend growth investing. The firm was founded on the timeless principle that utilizes fundamental research to determine stock selection. Brentview Investment Management, LLC is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Certifications are renewed annually.

Brentview Investment Management, LLC (Brentview) is a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment advisor is based in Northfield, Illinois. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. To learn more about Brentview, visit www.brentviewim.com.

CRN: 2024-0205-11436 R

CONTACT:

Matthew Bono
JConnelly
(973) 590-9110
[email protected]

SOURCE Advisors Asset Management

Also from this source

AAM Announces Partnership With Washington Crossing Advisors

AAM Announces Partnership With Washington Crossing Advisors

Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Washington Crossing Advisors...
AAM to Provide Distribution for Crescent Private Credit Income Corporation, a Non-Exchange Traded, Perpetual-Life Business Development Company

AAM to Provide Distribution for Crescent Private Credit Income Corporation, a Non-Exchange Traded, Perpetual-Life Business Development Company

Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider and the U.S. retail distribution arm of SLC Management, announced today that ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.