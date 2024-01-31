AAM Announces Partnership With Washington Crossing Advisors

AAM strengthens investment solution offerings with distribution of Rising Dividend Strategy

MONUMENT, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Washington Crossing Advisors (WCA), a registered investment adviser specializing in equity, fixed income, and asset allocation strategies.

"We are proud to be partnering with Washington Crossing Advisors, and expanding our esteemed group of differentiated managers who are crucial to AAM's mission of empowering financial professionals with diverse, income solutions," said Marilee Ferone, Executive Vice President, Asset Management Solutions, AAM. "Our partnership with WCA is built on trust and a commitment to client success, which we deem essential for all AAM partners."

AAM will be responsible for distribution of the Washington Crossing Advisors Rising Dividend Strategy outside of the Stifel Financial Advisor branch network. WCA invests in high-quality, profitable companies with a minimum of five years of consecutive dividend increases and low debt, stable cash flow, and productive assets.

"Washington Crossing Advisors is pleased to commence our strategic partnership with AAM, and we look forward to working together to present the Washington Crossing Advisors Rising Dividend Strategy to trusted financial advisors and their clients," said Kevin Caron, Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder of Washington Crossing. "Our portfolio construction is differentiated by our quality selection process and a strong focus on risk management and income growth which aligns perfectly with AAM's approach."

Founded in 2002, WCA has a strong history of building income-oriented strategies. While operating as an independent company, WCA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp., one of the nation's leading financial services firms, possesses deep resources and significant financial strength.

About Advisors Asset Management

For over 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals and broker-dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, the fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

As of September 30, 2023, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $39.3 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $5.2 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $30.5 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $3.6 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund, and ETF assets.)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is acting as a promoter of Washington Crossing Advisors, LLC's (WCA) advisory services. AAM is not a current client of WCA. AAM receives cash compensation from WCA in connection with introducing, marketing, and promoting WCA, and such compensation is described in greater detail in the footnotes/endnotes of this presentation/marketing materials. The compensation arrangement results in material conflicts of interest, including an incentive for AAM to "endorse" WCA and its advisory services.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM), a registered broker-dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA, is acting as a promoter of Washington Crossing Advisors, LLC's (WCA) advisory services. WCA is not affiliated with AAM or its affiliates. WCA pays AAM a fee that is generally a percentage of the fee WCA receives pursuant to the applicable advisory agreement between WCA and the sponsor of a wrap program. Due to this compensation arrangement, AAM has a financial incentive to "endorse" WCA and its advisory services. AAM's relationship with WCA, including the fee arrangement, is governed by a separate agreement. AAM is not a current client of WCA. An investment adviser's registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 | www.aamlive.com

