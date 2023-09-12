AAM Named PACEpilot Finalist for Innovative Electric Drive Technology

News provided by

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 09:48 ET

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) has been named a 2023 Automotive News PACEpilot Award finalist for its innovative Electric Beam Axle with High-speed Motor and Integrated Inverter Driveline Technology.

"AAM is honored to again be selected as a finalist for the Automotive News PACEpilot program," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM is committed to the development of new technologies that reduce emissions and support the transition to electrification. We are very proud to have our latest electric-drive system recognized by the independent panel of judges."

PACEpilot Award finalist – AAM Electric Beam Axle with High-speed Motor and Integrated Inverter

AAM has developed a high-speed electric drive with integrated inverter delivering significantly lower mass than competing designs. This technology can be scaled to cover Class 1 trucks/vans through Class 6 commercial vehicles. Key enabling technologies include:

  • 24,000 rpm motor that can be configured with either induction or permanent magnet
  • dual-layshaft gearbox to balance bearing loads while reducing cost and mass
  • integrated 800-volt oil-cooled inverter with reduced low mass and package volume
  • beam axle structure that optimizes axle mass, dynamics and durability

Since 2020, AAM has received five Automotive News PACE/PACEpilot awards, demonstrating the company's innovation leadership in electrification. 

For more than 25 years, the Automotive News PACE Awards have honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. The PACEpilot award, now in its fourth year, recognizes post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space with the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

The PACE and PACEpilot awards will be announced in early 2024. The complete list of the PACE and PACEpilot award finalists can be found here

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.  

AAM Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son

Charlotte Fisher

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

 [email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

AAM to Present at the RBC Global Industrials Conference and Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12 and 13

AAM to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Aug. 9, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.