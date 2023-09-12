AAM Named PACEpilot Finalist for Innovative Electric Drive Technology

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) has been named a 2023 Automotive News PACEpilot Award finalist for its innovative Electric Beam Axle with High-speed Motor and Integrated Inverter Driveline Technology.

"AAM is honored to again be selected as a finalist for the Automotive News PACEpilot program," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM is committed to the development of new technologies that reduce emissions and support the transition to electrification. We are very proud to have our latest electric-drive system recognized by the independent panel of judges."

PACEpilot Award finalist – AAM Electric Beam Axle with High-speed Motor and Integrated Inverter

AAM has developed a high-speed electric drive with integrated inverter delivering significantly lower mass than competing designs. This technology can be scaled to cover Class 1 trucks/vans through Class 6 commercial vehicles. Key enabling technologies include:

24,000 rpm motor that can be configured with either induction or permanent magnet

dual-layshaft gearbox to balance bearing loads while reducing cost and mass

integrated 800-volt oil-cooled inverter with reduced low mass and package volume

beam axle structure that optimizes axle mass, dynamics and durability

Since 2020, AAM has received five Automotive News PACE/PACEpilot awards, demonstrating the company's innovation leadership in electrification.

For more than 25 years, the Automotive News PACE Awards have honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. The PACEpilot award, now in its fourth year, recognizes post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space with the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

The PACE and PACEpilot awards will be announced in early 2024. The complete list of the PACE and PACEpilot award finalists can be found here.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

AAM Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son Charlotte Fisher Vice President, Marketing & Communications Director, Communications & Community Relations (313) 758-4814 (313) 758-2411 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.