AAM Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Barcelona

The new facility will support demand and growth from new and current European customers including Renault, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, Audi and Ford. AAM Barcelona produces a complete range of vibration control and damper products including PV bonded dampers, press-in compression dampers, isolation pulleys, in-mould bonded dampers and damped gears.

"AAM's new Barcelona Manufacturing Facility is a key part of our continued mission to diversify and expand our global customer base and product mix," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "European automakers are continuing to downsize engines and AAM's segment-leading products support this mission with technology that helps reduce noise and vibrations in the vehicle."

The new 15,600 sq.-m. facility located 20 km southwest of Barcelona consolidates two smaller facilities in nearby Gavà and at full capacity will employ nearly 300 associates. It has a lean, efficient production layout and optimized materials flow for components delivery to the lines.

"AAM is a leader in this segment having pioneered the isolation pulley, many types of viscous dampers and damped gears," said Greg Deveson, President, AAM Driveline. "As production of downsized engines and hybrid applications increases, AAM will support our customers with industry-leading technologies that meet and exceed performance and quality expectations."

Among others, AAM will produce damped gears for Ford, BMW, Miba and PSA, PV bonded dampers for Audi, Mercedes and FCA, isolation pulleys for Renault and in-mould bonded dampers for Mercedes, Ford and Porsche.

The Catalonia Trade and Investment agency, the INCASÒL and the Consorci urbanístic DeltaBCN supported AAM with this facility expansion.

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline, metal forming and casting technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at nearly 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

