AAM Receives 2022 Overdrive Award from General Motors

DETROIT, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) as an Overdrive award winner as part of GM's 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards. AAM was one of 16 companies to earn an Overdrive award for 2022. The company celebrated honorees at an event in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month.

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

"AAM is extremely proud to once again receive GM's Overdrive Award for the third straight year," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful that GM recognizes our commitment and leadership in the area of sustainability and how AAM is POWERing a more sustainable future that is safer, greener and more inclusive for Associates, customers, communities and stakeholders."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care, and Aftersales and Logistics.

About General Motors: GM is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, https://www.holden.com.au/?evar25=gm_media_releaseBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

