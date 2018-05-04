AAM Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"AAM's first quarter financial performance was highlighted by continued strength in our end markets, realization of our new business backlog and operational excellence on a global basis," said AAM's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. "We are off to a great start in achieving our 2018 financial targets, while continuing to focus on critical launch and acquisition integration activities during the year."

AAM's sales in the first quarter of 2018 increased to $1.86 billion as compared to $1.05 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

AAM's net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $89.4 million, or $0.78 per share as compared to net income of $78.4 million, or $0.99 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

AAM defines Adjusted earnings per share to be diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs and non-recurring items, including the tax effect thereon. Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2018 were $0.98 compared to $1.03 in the first quarter of 2017.

AAM defines EBITDA to be earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs and debt refinancing and redemption costs. In the first quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA was $317.0 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared to $183.6 million, or 17.5% of sales, in the first quarter of 2017.

AAM's net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2018 was $66.9 million as compared to $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

AAM defines free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding the impact of cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs and settlements of pre-existing accounts payable balances with acquired entities. AAM's Adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2018 was a seasonal use of $41.7 million.

AAM Sells Aftermarket Business of Powertrain Business Unit

In April 2018, AAM sold the aftermarket business of our Powertrain business unit to Hidden Harbor Capital Partners. Cash proceeds from the sale of these non-core assets were approximately $50 million. The impact of this sale will be recorded in the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results.

AAM to Redeem $100 million of its 6.625% Notes

AAM has issued a notice of redemption for $100 million of its outstanding 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (6.625% Notes), plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of May 30, 2018. AAM will use cash on hand, including proceeds from the aftermarket business sale, to settle the redemption of the 6.625% Notes.

AAM's Full Year 2018 Outlook

AAM is confirming its full year 2018 financial outlook:

AAM is targeting sales of approximately $7 billion in 2018. This sales projection is based on the anticipated launch schedule of programs in AAM's new and incremental business backlog and the assumption that the U.S. Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate of sales ("SAAR") will be in the range of 16.8 million to 17 million light vehicle units in 2018.

in 2018. This sales projection is based on the anticipated launch schedule of programs in AAM's new and incremental business backlog and the assumption that the U.S. Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate of sales ("SAAR") will be in the range of 16.8 million to 17 million light vehicle units in 2018. AAM is targeting an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 17.5% to 18.0% of sales in 2018.

AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) included within this press release, AAM has provided certain information, which includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted free cash flow. Such information is reconciled to its closest GAAP measure in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules and is included in the attached supplemental data.

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures included in this earnings release are provided on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items and their related effects in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures as presented by AAM may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Company Description

AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this earnings release, we make statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and future events or performance. Such statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to trends and events that may affect our future financial position and operating results. The terms such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "target," and similar words or expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: reduced purchases of our products by General Motors Company (GM), FCA US LLC (FCA), or other customers; reduced demand for our customers' products (particularly light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover vehicles produced by GM and FCA); our ability to respond to changes in technology, increased competition or pricing pressures; our ability to develop and produce new products that reflect market demand; lower-than-anticipated market acceptance of new or existing products; our ability to attract new customers and programs for new products; risks inherent in our global operations (including adverse changes in trade agreements, such as NAFTA, tariffs, immigration policies, political stability, taxes and other law changes, potential disruptions of production and supply, and currency rate fluctuations); a significant disruption in operations at one or more of our key manufacturing facilities; global economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the business and information systems of Metaldyne Performance Group, Inc. (MPG) and to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; risks related to disruptions to ongoing business operations as a result of the merger with MPG, including disruptions to management time; risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber attack and other similar disruptions; negative or unexpected tax consequences; liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers; our ability to achieve the level of cost reductions required to sustain global cost competitiveness; supply shortages or price increases in raw materials, utilities or other operating supplies for us or our customers as a result of natural disasters or otherwise; our ability or our customers' and suppliers' ability to successfully launch new product programs on a timely basis; our ability to realize the expected revenues from our new and incremental business backlog; our ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations and avoid work stoppages; our suppliers', our customers' and their suppliers' ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations and avoid work stoppages; price volatility in, or reduced availability of, fuel; potential liabilities or litigation relating to, or assumed in, the MPG merger; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the merger with MPG; our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us; our ability to attract and retain key associates; availability of financing for working capital, capital expenditures, research and development (R&D) or other general corporate purposes including acquisitions, as well as our ability to comply with financial covenants; our customers' and suppliers' availability of financing for working capital, capital expenditures, R&D or other general corporate purposes; changes in liabilities arising from pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; risks of noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations or risks of environmental issues that could result in unforeseen costs at our facilities or reputational damage; adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions affecting our products or our customers' products; our ability or our customers' and suppliers' ability to comply with regulatory requirements and the potential costs of such compliance; and other unanticipated events and conditions that may hinder our ability to compete. It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors and we make no commitment to update any forward-looking statement or to disclose any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except per share data)







Net sales $ 1,858.4



$ 1,049.9









Cost of goods sold 1,542.1



839.2









Gross profit 316.3



210.7









Selling, general and administrative expenses 97.3



81.2









Amortization of intangible assets 24.9



1.6









Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 18.3



16.0









Operating income 175.8



111.9









Interest expense (53.2)



(25.5)









Investment income 0.5



0.6









Other expense





Debt refinancing and redemption costs (10.3)



—

Other expense, net (5.4)



(1.1)









Income before income taxes 107.4



85.9









Income tax expense 17.9



7.5









Net income $ 89.5



$ 78.4









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1)



—









Net income attributable to AAM $ 89.4



$ 78.4









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78



$ 0.99



AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions) Net income $ 89.5



$ 78.4









Other comprehensive income (loss)





Defined benefit plans, net of tax (a) 1.3



(0.3)

Foreign currency translation adjustments 37.9



11.9

Changes in cash flow hedges, net of tax (b) 15.1



15.5

Other comprehensive income 54.3



27.1









Comprehensive income $ 143.8



$ 105.5









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1)



—









Comprehensive income attributable to AAM $ 143.7



$ 105.5



_______________________

(a) Amounts are net of tax of $(0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and $0.2 million for

the three months ended March 31, 2017, respectively.

(b) Amounts are net of tax of $(1.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 340.7



$ 376.8

Accounts receivable, net 1,238.2



1,035.9

Inventories, net 403.3



392.0

Prepaid expenses and other 172.9



140.3

Total current assets 2,155.1



1,945.0









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,491.9



2,402.9

Deferred income taxes 38.1



37.1

Goodwill 1,669.1



1,654.3

Intangible assets, net 1,188.8



1,212.5

GM postretirement cost sharing asset 250.3



252.2

Other assets and deferred charges 379.0



378.8

Total assets $ 8,172.3



$ 7,882.8









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 31.8



$ 5.9

Accounts payable 924.5



799.0

Accrued compensation and benefits 158.9



200.0

Deferred revenue 34.0



34.1

Accrued expenses and other 200.7



177.4

Total current liabilities 1,349.9



1,216.4









Long-term debt, net 3,986.2



3,969.3

Deferred revenue 77.6



78.8

Deferred income taxes 119.2



101.7

Postretirement benefits and other long-term liabilities 953.4



976.6

Total liabilities 6,486.3



6,342.8









Total AAM stockholders' equity 1,682.8



1,536.0

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 3.2



4.0

Total stockholders' equity 1,686.0



1,540.0

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,172.3



$ 7,882.8



AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



2018

2017



(in millions) Operating Activities







Net income

$ 89.5



$ 78.4

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities







Depreciation and amortization

127.8



56.2

Other

(150.4)



(72.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

66.9



62.3











Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(130.8)



(34.9)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

0.4



0.8

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(1.3)



(144.1)

Other

(0.5)



3.6

Net cash used in investing activities

(132.2)



(174.6)











Financing Activities







Net debt activity

27.7



1,178.0

Purchase of treasury stock

(3.5)



(5.2)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(0.9)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities

23.3



1,172.8











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

5.9



1.7











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(36.1)



1,062.2











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

376.8



481.2











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 340.7



$ 1,543.4



AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)

The supplemental data presented below is a reconciliation of certain financial measures which is intended to facilitate analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. business and operating performance.

Earnings before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA(a)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions)







Net income $ 89.5



$ 78.4

Interest expense 53.2



25.5

Income tax expense 17.9



7.5

Depreciation and amortization 127.8



56.2

EBITDA $ 288.4



$ 167.6

Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 18.3



16.0

Debt refinancing and redemption costs 10.3



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 317.0



$ 183.6





Adjusted earnings per share(b)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78



$ 0.99

Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 0.16



0.20

Debt refinancing and redemption costs 0.09



—

Non-recurring items(c) —



(0.09)

Tax effect of adjustments (0.05)



(0.07)

Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.98



$ 1.03





Adjusted earnings per share are based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 114.7 million and 78.9 million for the three months ended on March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)

The supplemental data presented below is a reconciliation of certain financial measures which is intended to facilitate analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. business and operating performance.



Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow(d)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions)







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 66.9



$ 62.3

Capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment (130.4)



(34.1)

Free cash flow (63.5)



28.2

Cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs 21.8



9.5

Acquisition-related settlement of pre-existing accounts payable balances with acquired entities —



22.8

Adjusted free cash flow $ (41.7)



$ 60.5







Segment Financial Information





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions) Segment Sales





Driveline $ 1,070.6



$ 999.3

Metal Forming 397.0



150.0

Powertrain 291.9



—

Casting 239.0



—

Total Sales 1,998.5



1,149.3

Intersegment Sales (140.1)



(99.4)

Net External Sales $ 1,858.4



$ 1,049.9









Segment Adjusted EBITDA(a)





Driveline $ 170.0



$ 153.2

Metal Forming 75.3



30.4

Powertrain 50.1



—

Casting 21.6



—

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 317.0



$ 183.6



________________

(a) We define EBITDA to be earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs and debt refinancing and redemption costs. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance as they are commonly utilized by management and investors to analyze operating performance and entity valuation. Our management, the investment community and the banking institutions routinely use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with other measures, to measure our operating performance relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. We also use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the measure of earnings to assess the performance of each segment and determine the resources to be allocated to the segments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as income from operations, net income or cash flow from operating activities as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently.



(b) We define Adjusted earnings per share to be diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, and non-recurring items, including the tax effect thereon. We believe Adjusted earnings per share is a meaningful measure as it is commonly utilized by management and investors in assessing ongoing financial performance that provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Other companies may calculate Adjusted earnings per share differently.



(c) For the three months ended March 31, 2017, other non-recurring items reflect the impact of interest expense for the debt drawdown period prior to acquisition funding requirement and the impact of a discrete first quarter tax adjustment related to additional interest expense.



(d) We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding the impact of cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs and settlements of pre-existing accounts payable balances with acquired entities. We believe free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are meaningful measures as they are commonly utilized by management and investors to assess our ability to generate cash flow from business operations to repay debt and return capital to our stockholders. Other companies may calculate free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow differently.

