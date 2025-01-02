AAM Returns to CES 2025 to Showcase Innovative Automotive Solutions

DETROIT, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXLE) will have its industry-leading technology on display for the third consecutive year at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential global tech event, held Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.

This year, AAM will feature a variety of driveline and powertrain technologies that support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. AAM has been at the forefront of creating solutions for the industry's transition to electric mobility with a focus on driveline technology. Several AAM technologies and components will be on display in interactive exhibits and demonstration vehicles featuring various OEM partners.

"CES is the premier event to demonstrate the breadth and depth of our innovative products and connect with other companies working on the latest mobility technologies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM continues to support a rapidly changing global auto industry with a versatile product lineup that covers the broad spectrum of electrified propulsion systems including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully battery-electric vehicles, and lighter, more efficient solutions for internal combustion engines."

Hybrid and Electric Drive Technology

AAM will highlight its best-in-class propulsion technology for both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance sedan will be on display, which features AAM's award winning hybrid Electric Drive Unit (EDU) providing a power/torque output of 150 kW (204 hp).

e-Beam Technology

AAM's innovative 3-in-1 e-Beam technology will also be on display in a uniquely designed battery electric light-duty truck. The light-duty pickup truck, built entirely by AAM engineers from a production internal combustion engine platform, features a single 150kW (204 hp) Electric Drive Unit (EDU) driving the front wheels and a 425kW (570 hp) e-Beam in the rear.

In addition, AAM will feature cross-sectioned heavy-duty 3-in-1 and light-duty 2-in-1 e-Beam configurations to provide attendees with an inside look at how the power flows within these innovative machines.

Component Technology

A full assortment of new and improved components including rotor shafts, park lock actuators, output shafts and differentials, and more, will be on display. AAM's SmartBar disconnecting stabilizer bar will be featured, showing the off-road advantage it provides. Even traditional AAM components used to support internal combustion engine vehicles have come a long way and include the latest electronic features, sensors and software. These technologies are designed and manufactured all over the world for various OEM customers, demonstrating how AAM continues to play a key role in the transformation happening across the global automotive industry.

The AAM exhibit is in the West Hall (#6100) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. AAM experts will be onsite to discuss the company's commitment to innovation and provide hands-on demonstrations of its latest technology.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

