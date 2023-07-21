AAM to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

DETROIT, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 4. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 5400408.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until August 11. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 4907646. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:
As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information:

Investor Contact                                                     

Media Contact      

David H. Lim                                                           

Christopher M. Son 

Head of Investor Relations                                     

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-2006                                                       

(313) 758-4814 

[email protected]                                            

[email protected] 

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

