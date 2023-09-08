AAM to Present at the RBC Global Industrials Conference and Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12 and 13

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 12 and Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 13.  AAM management expects to discuss current pertinent industry trends, including ongoing production volatility.  

AAM is scheduled to webcast the fireside chat presentation at the Morgan Stanley conference at 12:15 p.m. PT on September 13.  The live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM
As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website.

