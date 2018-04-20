AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

08:32 ET

DETROIT, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 4, 2018.  A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial: 

(855) 681-2072 from the United States
(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States

Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings conference call.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com.  A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 4, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2018.  To listen to the replay please dial:

(855) 859-2056 from the United States 
(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 3190139. The briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM

AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.  To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

For more information:

Investor Contact

Jason P. Parsons          
Director, Investor Relations                

(313) 758-2404                                  

jason.parsons@aam.com

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
chris.son@aam.com

