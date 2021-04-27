AAM's EcoTrac PTU Featured on Ford Bronco Sport

The PTU is the heart of the Bronco Sport's intelligent AWD, which uses sensors to constantly monitor traction and assist the driver through difficult weather and challenging road conditions. It transfers torque between the front and rear driveline to enhance handling and helps maximize traction.

AAM supplies both an air-cooled and liquid-cooled PTU for Bronco Sport. AAM's air-cooled PTU is equipped on Base, Big Bend™ and Outer Banks™ models of the Bronco Sport. Badlands™ and First Edition feature AAM's liquid-cooled PTU. The off-road duty cycle drives the need for a liquid-cooled PTU.

Located on a vehicle's transmission, the PTU directs power to the rear-drive module (RDM) via the driveshaft when torque is needed. When only front wheel drive is required, AAM's PTU disconnects and stops spinning the driveshaft no longer sending power to the RDM. Less spinning helps increase efficiency and reduces emissions while still providing enhanced safety when needed.

AAM introduced the industry's first disconnecting AWD system in late 2013. Since then AAM has supplied over three million disconnecting AWD units that help make vehicles safer, smarter and more efficient.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

