AANA: Anesthesia Reimbursement Policies "blatant, dangerous attack on CRNAs and patients"

Medical Mutual latest insurance provider to limit anesthesia reimbursement

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) issued the following statement following Medical Mutual's change in reimbursement policy for anesthesia:

"In an ideal world, health insurers would assist their customers with health care costs rather than inflate their profits and hinder those customers from getting the care they so desperately need," said Jan Setnor, President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. "Yet Medical Mutual has mimicked the attempt by both Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente by arbitrarily, and without justification, slashing CRNA reimbursement by fifteen percent. This policy announcement is a blatant, dangerous, and self-serving attack on CRNAs and the patients they seek to care for."

The Medical Mutual policy change will reduce certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) reimbursement to only 85 percent, effective January 24, 2025. CRNAs are anesthesia providers who are often the only ones available in rural communities, including in rural communities within Ohio, where Medical Mutual is headquartered.

"CRNAs are often the only anesthesia providers in the rural communities across the nation, including rural communities in Ohio where Medical Mutual is headquartered. The attempt by insurers to restrict their practice, underscores the critical need for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enforce the nondiscrimination provision, and is why AANA continues its litigation in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to compel HHS to enforce the law."

It is the AANA's position that Medical Mutual follow Anthem and Kaiser's lead by reversing course on this discriminatory and dangerous policy that is in violation of the nondiscrimination provision within the Affordable Care Act.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology