National Rural Health Day: AANA Spotlights the Critical Role of CRNAs in Rural Healthcare

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), often the sole provider of anesthesia care to rural communities, and the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) understand the unique challenges rural communities face to get and stay healthy.

"Today more than ever, rural communities are struggling to address health accessibility issues, including a lack of healthcare providers and access to care, the needs of an aging population suffering from more chronic conditions, and larger percentages of uninsured and underinsured populations," said AANA President Jeff Molter, MBA, MSN, CRNA. "CRNAs represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural settings and are a solution to accessible care. They live in these communities and are instrumental in providing care to patients where they live when they need it most."

Since 2010, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health has set aside the third Thursday of every November as National Rural Health Day to recognize the community-minded spirit of rural America and the healthcare professionals who serve it.

Molter added, "CRNAs form the backbone of surgical obstetric deliveries and urgent traumas in these rural communities where every minute matters. CRNAs are indispensable to safeguarding care for expectant families, allowing safe delivery experiences without maternal patients having to travel great distances from their community for care."

With advanced education in anesthesia and a foundation in critical care nursing, CRNAs are uniquely positioned to meet the healthcare challenges of rural populations. Their extensive training and expertise support hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers across the country that might otherwise struggle to maintain anesthesia and pain management services for their patients.

National Rural Health Day provides an opportunity to celebrate rural healthcare providers, community leaders, and organizations that work tirelessly to maintain access and stability despite challenges such as limited resources and population decline. The AANA proudly honors CRNAs whose dedication strengthens the rural health infrastructure and ensures that patients can receive safe, accessible anesthesia care.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology