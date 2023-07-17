AANA Appoints Ladan Eshkevari as New Editor-In-Chief of The AANA Journal

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named Ladan Eshkevari, PhD, CRNA, L.Ac.,FAAN to serve as AANA's Editor-in-Chief of The AANA Journal.

The AANA Journal, published bimonthly, is the official scholarly journal of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. Eshkevari will provide the vision, content direction, and leadership to produce The AANA Journal, providing groundbreaking research and communication about nurse anesthesia research through print and electronic media to multiple audiences including investigators, clinicians, sponsors of nurse anesthesia research, and policymakers.

"Ladan is a proven leader in nurse anesthesia research with a reputation for being a dynamic leader in research, education and practice," said AANA Chief Science and Policy Officer Lorraine Jordan, PhD, CRNA, CAE, FAAN. "Her experience in directing and motivating high-performing teams to achieve tactical results brings value to the organization, its publications, staff, and members."

Prior to Eshkevari being named Editor-in-Chief, Chuck Biddle, PhD, CRNA, has served, continuously, as Editor-in-Chief of The AANA Journal for 35 years. AANA extends appreciation and gratitude to Chuck for his devotion to his outstanding vision and leadership over the years.

The AANA Journal is AANA's only peer-reviewed publication. It uses a double-blinded, peer review process. More than 45 anesthesiology professionals from the U.S. and other nations serve on the Editorial Panel of The AANA Journal. These doctoral level practitioners and educators, provide the content critique that is integral to the review process.

Eshkevari currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for Avesta Alternative Care and Professor Emeritus at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. where she provided oversight of faculty, staff and clinical sites.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with The AANA Journal's panel, members and staff to deliver clinical information that fosters the understanding of the science of anesthesia delivery and investigates ideas, issues, and innovations that advance the practice of nurse anesthesia," Eshkevari said.

Her many honors include induction as a Fellow in the prestigious National Academy of Nursing, being named Star Nurse 2020 in The Washington Post, in collaboration with the American Nurses Association, and receiving the John Garde Researcher of the Year award in 2014 and Program Director of the Year Award 2022 from AANA.

She served as president of the District of Columbia Association of Nurse Anesthetists and is a former chair of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Foundation Board of Trustees.

Eshkevari earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from The University of Maryland in Baltimore, with honors, a master's degree in nurse anesthesia at Columbia University in New York, and her doctorate in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University. Eshkevari also earned a diplomate in acupuncture from Maryland Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

