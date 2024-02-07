AANA Emphasizes Access to Safe Dental Anesthesia Care in Recognition of National Children's Dental Health Month

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

07 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – February is National Children's Dental Health Month, and the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) reminds parents and caregivers of the importance of not only knowing how to keep your child's teeth healthy, but also ensuring that they have access to safe dental anesthesia care. This month-long national health observance brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers, and many others. 

According to the National Library of Medicine, a third of children (ages 9-13 years old) experience dental fear and anxiety. In addition to kids' fears of cavities and dental tools, it's also natural for parents to be anxious or worried about routine procedures, especially if they require anesthetics.

"As an increasing number of patients of all ages and health comorbidities seek sedation and anesthesia for dental procedures in office-based settings, patient safety is the top priority in the delivery of these services," said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. "Children who require sedation or anesthesia for dental procedures can count on a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) to stay with them throughout their procedure and provide high-quality, patient-centered care."

Sedation for any dental procedure increases the complexity of care and emphasizes the importance of having sedation and anesthesia provided by an anesthesia professional, such as a CRNA/nurse anesthesiologist/nurse anesthetist, who is focused only on patient safety, monitoring, and vigilance. "Each patient has a unique response to medications utilized for sedation and anesthesia. As anesthesia experts, CRNAs are available to continuously monitor the patient, and can focus on changes in the patient's condition and intervene as necessary in emergent situations," said Riddle. "For what would be considered routine dental care like cavity fillings, a discussion of the anesthesia delivery plan is important to address any concerns and help the patient and the patient's caregivers move forward to treat the dental health issues."

Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood in the United States. According to the  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don't. Attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life.

CRNAs have long been the predominate anesthesia professionals and leaders in providing anesthesia in all settings, including dental offices. CRNAs provide safe, high-quality, and cost-effective care as members of patient-centered dental care teams in accordance with state law.

CRNAs provide 50 million anesthetics per year in the United States and have the education and experience to react quickly to emergency situations in dental care settings, possessing the expertise to administer the anesthesia, focus solely on monitoring the patient's condition, and intervene as necessary if critical events occur during the procedure.  

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Also from this source

Nursing Community Coalition Urges Congress to Protect Veterans' Access to Quality Anesthesia Care

Nursing Community Coalition Urges Congress to Protect Veterans' Access to Quality Anesthesia Care

In a letter to Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the Nursing Community Coalition (NCC) voiced strong opposition to the...
U.S. House of Representatives Recognizes the Contributions of CRNAs

U.S. House of Representatives Recognizes the Contributions of CRNAs

AANA) – In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) again introduced a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.