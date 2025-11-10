AANA Honors Our Nation's Veterans, Supports Better Care and Greater Access to Healthcare in VA

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) joins the nation in honoring and thanking America's military veterans for their bravery and service to our country this Veterans Day.

Military Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, are the primary providers of anesthesia care in the U.S. military and often the sole providers of anesthesia in austere or forward-deployed environments, ensuring safe, high-quality care in even the most challenging conditions. Yet the same veterans who relied on CRNAs during their service may not have equal access to that care when they return home.

"In times of war and peace, military service requires commitment and sacrifice for something greater than oneself," said AANA CEO Bill Bruce MBA, CAE. "As a veteran myself, I know what many service members are experiencing personally in terms of healthcare challenges. As we honor those members of the military who served their country with such devotion, it's our turn to ensure they have timely access to the care they need."

Despite proven success in autonomous practice across all branches of the military, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) remains the only federal health system that does not grant CRNAs full practice authority. CRNAs are the only advanced practice registered nurses in the VA without this authority—a policy that limits veterans' access to timely, high-quality anesthesia care.

"As a retired Colonel of the United States Air Force Reserve with 26 years of honorable service, I know firsthand the exceptional care CRNAs provide," said former AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret.), USAFR, NC. "CRNAs have safely and independently delivered anesthesia in the most difficult circumstances imaginable. It's time for the VA to recognize their education and expertise and allow them to practice to the full extent of their training to better meet the needs of our veterans."

CRNAs deliver comprehensive anesthesia care—from pre-anesthesia assessment and planning to intraoperative management and recovery—across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Health Service, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Their education and specialized training equip them to provide expert anesthesia services to all patients, including those with the complex needs often found among veterans.

"AANA continues to urge the VA healthcare system to remove barriers and provide the same anesthesia care and services to our veterans that are available throughout healthcare systems across the nation," said Bruce. "Autonomous CRNA practice has been tried and proven safe and effective in our military system. There is no reason it should not be adopted by the Veterans Health Administration."

For more information, visit The Ensuring Veterans Timely Access to Anesthesia Care Act of 2025 and to contact your congressional representative to support increasing access to care for our nation's veterans.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology