AANA Launches Rm8 Innovation Lab: Catalyzing Healthcare Startups for Transformational Change

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

21 Aug, 2023, 12:55 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) unveiled the new innovation lab – Rm8 during its 2023 Annual Congress in Seattle, August 18-22. Through Rm8, healthcare startups will be able to transform ideas into scalable and profitable solutions that advances healthcare, patient outcomes, and AANA.

The name "Rm8" (pronounced "Room 8') pays homage to the eight founding trustees who laid the foundation for the AANA in 1939. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative creates an opportunity to bridge healthcare startups with the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) community as well the broader healthcare market.

"The Rm8 Innovation Lab embodies AANA's commitment to driving innovation and progress within the healthcare landscape," said AANA CEO Bill Bruce. "Many of our members are entrepreneurial and Rm8 will be a new resource to help get ideas off the ground and accelerate their growth. With the Rm8 Innovation Lab as a driving force, AANA hopes to create enduring positive change that advances patient-centered care."

The lab's unique programs and initiatives aim to revolutionize the way healthcare startups are nurtured, supported, and connected with the broader healthcare community. Rm8 provides a supportive environment for members and others to incubate product and service ideas or facilitate growth in emerging startups.

AANA's Innovation Panel directing Rm8, has already identified two investment opportunities. AANA has made a strategic equity investment in MedGeo and is adopting MedGeo's MOTION as the new career platform for CRNAs searching for a new position. MOTION is a pioneering platform that reimagines healthcare employment placement. Its map-based career exploration platform is tailored to empower CRNAs in making well-informed career choices and finding optimal opportunities.

Additionally, AANA has recently finalized the acquisition of Block Buddy, a mobile reference platform for anesthesia providers performing ultrasound guided nerve blocks and point-of-care ultrasound. This acquisition enhances AANA's role in continuing education and equips its members with cutting-edge content, while also paving the way for future mobile education innovations.

"We see Rm8 as a catalyst for change within our profession and the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Tracy Paul Young MSNA, MBA, CRNA, chair of AANA's Innovation Panel. "Our members have a wealth of innovative ideas, and Rm8 will serve as the conduit for turning those ideas into impactful realities. It's about enabling our community to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare."

For more information about Rm8 and AANA's innovative endeavors, please visit aana.com

