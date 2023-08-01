AANA Receives Two 2023 ASAE Power of Associations Honors

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

01 Aug, 2023, 11:59 ET

ASAE Recognizes AANA's DEI, State Advocacy Initiatives

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has received two Power of Associations Awards from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE): a gold award for its successful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative and a silver accolade for its achievements in state advocacy efforts.

"As the leading organization representing CRNAs, AANA is a determined advocate on issues that impact the profession of nurse anesthesiology, the patients our members serve, and the collective voices of our community and workforce," said AANA CEO Bill Bruce. "AANA's 'AANA DEI initiative' and 'CRNAs Ensuring Patient Access to Care' campaign illustrate the commitment of the association to this. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE."

Intentional diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts began at AANA in 2021 with board approval of a DEI-specific three-year strategic plan. The program provides AANA staff and membership with a foundation on what DEI means, how it affects them as individuals, and the impact in their day-to-day interactions with colleagues and patients.

Today, AANA regularly encourages and highlights diversity in the profession and has increased the association's presence at events with the goal of bringing underrepresented individuals to nurse anesthesiology.

ASAE also recognized AANA for its entry, "CRNAs Ensuring Patient Access to Care." When state and federal public health emergencies were initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the AANA State Government Affairs Division: (1) developed a new program to immediately address patient care needs at the state level through governor executive orders, and (2) enhanced and accelerated an existing program to implement long-term changes through governor opt-out letters.

In 2022, AANA achieved its goals in key states. Legislation and governor action enacted in Arkansas, Michigan and Utah removed barriers to practice, allowing CRNAs to practice to the full extent of their skills and education. Removing unnecessary restrictions allows hospitals to select the anesthesia delivery model that maximizes their workforce while ensuring safe care for their patients.

"Congratulations to AANA for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large," said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. "It's always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We're very proud to spotlight these award-winning initiatives."

ASAE's Power of Associations Awards recognize the associations' economic and societal contributions locally, nationally, and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award winners during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on Sept. 28, 2023, at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

For a complete list of award winners, visit the Power of Associations Awards site. To learn more about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

