AANA responds to U.S. Department of Education's (ED) newly released proposed rule on student loan caps and advanced nursing degrees

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The AANA is extremely disappointed to see the U.S. Department of Education move forward with their proposal limiting federal graduate student loan borrowing available to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other advanced practice nursing degrees. The real-world implication of this rule is devastating: A recent survey of AANA members showed 75% of CRNA-respondents reporting that CRNA education would no longer be financially feasible under the proposed loan limits, and nearly 80% were very concerned about taking out private loans if this policy is finalized. This proposed rule threatens the future anesthesia workforce and patient access to care - and starkly reverses the administration's prior support for CRNAs, who are doctorally prepared and licensed to practice independently in the profession of nurse anesthesiology. AANA stands united with current and future CRNAs and the patients who depend on us, and we will continue to fight during this open comment period to ensure the Department of Education protects access to quality nurse anesthesia education."

