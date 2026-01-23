House Resolution Highlights CRNAs' Essential Role in Expanding Access to Anesthesia Care

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 18-24, 2026), members of the U.S. House of Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Dave Joyce (R-OH), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), and Paul Tonko (D-NY) again introduced a bipartisan House Resolution on the House floor, recognizing the roles and the contributions of America's Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and their critical role in providing safe quality health care for the public and our nation's armed forces, for more than 150 years as the first anesthesia providers.

National CRNA Week is a moment to reflect on the vital work and unique training and expertise of CRNAs and future CRNAs—students enrolled in nurse anesthesiology programs—while recognizing the power, resilience and capacity of the profession.

This year's theme, "The Heart of Anesthesia," acknowledges CRNAs' as highly-trained professionals who safely guide patients through their most vulnerable moments with unmatched skill, compassion, and reassurance. CRNAs are there with the patients throughout the procedure to administer anesthesia, providing care and comfort from the beginning through their recovery.

"Today, more than 75,000 CRNAs deliver anesthesia to millions of patients, increasing access to care in traditional hospitals and obstetrical delivery rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, Veterans Affairs hospitals, pain management facilities, and in our nation's military service," said AANA President Jeff Molter, MBA, MSN,CRNA, "We appreciate the recognition the House of Representatives' resolution brings to the profession and for all CRNAs who work tirelessly to provide the highest levels of patient safety in anesthesia care for our communities."

