AANA Wins 2023 Gold Circle Award from ASAE for Membership Retention

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

05 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) with a 2023 Gold Circle Award in the Membership Retention category. The Gold Circle competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications campaigns and activities.

ASAE recognized AANA for its "Power in Membership" campaign, launched in 2022. The campaign messaging focused on AANA members being much more than a number: The unique experiences of these advanced practice providers demonstrate there is power in purpose, in passion, in knowledge, and in connection with colleagues in nurse anesthesiology. The campaign celebrated the power of the CRNA community and the benefits members enjoy as they continue their professional journey with AANA by their side.

Collateral for the renewal campaign was aspirational and inspirational, appealing to CRNAs' confidence and desire to make a difference in patient lives, the profession, and healthcare overall. It highlighted the power CRNAs possess, and how that power can grow with the backing and benefits of a professional association and, ultimately, tens of thousands of nurse anesthesiology colleagues. Communications assets were created and shared with members through email, social media, a landing page, direct mail, popups on aana.com, a voicemail drop, and paid ads.

"As the leading organization representing CRNAs, AANA is committed to reacquainting CRNAs and students with the strength of our community and the importance of our collective voice when it comes to advocacy for the profession," said AANA President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. The "Power in Membership" campaign illustrates the commitment of the association to its members and the profession. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE."

This year's competition received nearly 170 submissions across 16 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video. Entries for the Gold Circle Awards are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Diana Dabdub, CAE, director of Admissions & Recruitment Affairs at the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee. "The Gold Circle Awards recognize and highlight the significant role that marketing, membership, and communications association professionals play in promoting and supporting the growth of associations and their members. This year, the Gold Circle Awards categories have been updated to encourage and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in campaign development. The winning campaigns showcase innovation, collaboration, creativity, and thoughtful incorporation of the diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation."

For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards.  To learn more about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Also from this source

Delaware Opts Out Of Physician Supervision of CRNAs

Advanced Practice Nurses Stand Ready to Care for America's Most Vulnerable Populations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.