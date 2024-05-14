AANP Co-Hosts Capitol Hill Briefing on ICAN Act

Legislation will streamline patient access to nurse practitioner care

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) co-hosted a briefing at the U.S. Capitol, along with the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, American Nurses Association and American College of Nurse-Midwives, to urge Congress to pass the bipartisan Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act (H.R. 2713/S. 2418). The ICAN Act will strengthen patient access to care and increase the efficiency of our nation's health care system by removing federal barriers to practice for nurse practitioners (NPs) and other advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs).

The ICAN ACT would improve health care access for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries by removing federal barriers to practice for nurse practitioners and other advanced practice registered nurses.

"The ICAN Act will modernize our health care system to ensure patients receive timely, high-quality care from their chosen health care provider," said Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, president of AANP. "NPs are the providers of choice for millions of patients. Now is the time to ensure that the policies governing our nation's health care system reflect who is providing care."

The nation's 385,000 licensed NPs deliver care to millions of patients across the nation. As the largest and fastest-growing, Medicare-designated provider specialty, 83% of NPs treat Medicare patients and 82% of NPs treat Medicaid patients. Despite the essential health care NPs provide, barriers still exist within the Medicare and Medicaid programs that prevent the effective and efficient delivery of care. It is critical that Medicare and Medicaid patients who choose NPs receive timely access to high-quality health care.

The ICAN Act will increase access to health care services for patients across the country by removing outdated federal barriers to care, including:

Authorizing NPs to order cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services.

Authorizing NPs to certify their patients' need for diabetic shoes and refer patients for medical nutrition therapy.

Authorizing NPs to certify home infusion plans of care and patients' need for hospice.

Authorizing the removal of unnecessary barriers to practice in facilities and streamlining care delivery.

