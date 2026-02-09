NPs Will Meet With Lawmakers on Capitol Hill During Health Policy Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of nurse practitioners (NPs) from across the country are gathering in Washington, D.C., February 8–10, for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) Health Policy Conference. This pivotal meeting takes place at a critical moment as federal policy debates focus on various aspects of health care policy including patient access to care, and the health care workforce.

Nurse Practitioners Mobilize in Washington to Safeguard Patient Access and the Health Care Workforce

This conference provides NPs with in-depth briefings on federal health policy, advocacy training and direct engagement with policymakers at a vital moment for the profession and the millions of patients NPs serve across America. The conference will conclude with attendees traveling to Capitol Hill to meet with their U.S. senators, representatives and congressional staff.

"The policy decisions happening right now, will directly affect whether patients can access timely, high-quality care in their communities," said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. "This conference ensures nurse practitioners — the clinicians providing care every day — have a seat at the table when those decisions are made."

During their Capitol Hill meetings, NPs will share real-world patient stories and advocate for solutions that strengthen the health care workforce, remove outdated barriers to practice and protect access to care.

A key focus of this year's advocacy efforts will be urging lawmakers to engage the Department of Education on its recently released proposed rule that would exclude NP programs from the definition of "professional degree" for federal student loan purposes. If finalized, the rule would limit access to education funding for future NPs, shrinking the workforce pipeline at a time of growing demand for care.

"Nurse practitioner education is professional education," said Fuller. "If access to education is restricted, patients lose access to care. That's why we are asking members of Congress to help ensure this proposed rule is amended before it is finalized."

Nurse practitioners provide nearly one billion patient visits annually. They are often the primary and sometimes the only health care providers in rural and underserved areas. With more than 461,000 licensed NPs nationwide, the profession represents a critical pillar of the U.S. health care system. However, workforce growth depends on policies that support education, clinical training as well as practice..

"The Health Policy Conference prepares nurse practitioners to translate their clinical experience into effective, solutions-focused advocacy," Fuller said. "When NPs meet with lawmakers, they bring the voices of their patients directly into the policy conversation."

AANP remains focused on advancing evidence-based policies that strengthen the health care system, safeguard NP education and ensure patients can receive care when and where they need it.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® is the largest professional membership organization representing the 461,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

