AANP President Attends White House Event Highlighting Rural Health Care Access

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) President Dr. Valerie Fuller attended a White House event today focused on the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) and the importance of ensuring rural communities have access to high-quality health care. The event included remarks from President Donald Trump, as well as administration officials and members of Congress.

AANP President Dr. Valerie Fuller joins AANP members Dr. Sheila Melander and Dr. Vicki Brooks at the White House.

Dr. Fuller, a practicing nurse practitioner (NP) who grew up in rural Maine, attended the event to represent the 461,000 practicing NPs who provide care in nearly every health care setting, including rural communities nationwide. During the event, challenges facing rural communities and the critical importance of access to affordable, high-quality health care remained a consistent theme.

"Growing up in a rural community, I know firsthand how difficult it can be for families to access health care," said Dr. Fuller. "The Rural Health Transformation Program recognizes the importance of strengthening the health care workforce and supporting providers who deliver care in rural communities."

The RHTP is a $50 billion initiative designed to support state-led efforts to improve access to care, strengthen the health care workforce and address longstanding disparities in rural communities. Notably, the program rewarded states that have already adopted, or plan to adopt, full practice authority for NPs. NPs are essential clinicians in rural areas, delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care across the lifespan. These policies have a proven track record of making a difference. Empowering NPs to practice to the full extent of their education and clinical training will increase access to high-quality health care for rural communities across the country.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® is the largest professional membership organization representing the 461,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)