Nurse Practitioners Ranked No. 1 Job in America for Third Straight Year

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) proudly announces that the nurse practitioner (NP) profession has once again been ranked the No. 1 job in America in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Jobs rankings, securing the top spot in Best Job, Best Health Care Job and Best STEM Job for the third consecutive year.

For 2026, U.S. News & World Report evaluated hundreds of occupations across factors such as job market health, growth potential, wage potential, employment rates, job safety and stability and work-life balance. NPs were named the No. 1 job overall and again led the health care and STEM categories — underscoring the profession's critical role in the nation's economy and health care landscape.

"Nurse practitioners continue to lead the nation not only in excellence and impact, but now for the third year running as the top job in America," said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. "This extraordinary recognition reflects NPs' advanced clinical expertise, growing demand and the profound trust patients place in us every day. Across diverse care settings, NPs are improving access, advancing health outcomes and shaping the future of health care."

The 2026 Best Jobs rankings come at a time when public trust in NPs remains strong. According to a recent Gallup Poll, Americans continue to rate nurses (including NPs) as the most honest and ethical profession — a position held for more than two decades.

"With workforce trust at the foundation of effective care delivery, the Gallup findings reinforce what patients and families experience daily: NPs bring integrity, compassion and excellence to every interaction," President Fuller added.

With more than 461,000 licensed NPs nationwide, NPs deliver high-quality, patient-centered care across primary care, specialty care and acute care, contributing to better outcomes and improving patients' lives. The NP workforce helps meet the ever-evolving health needs of millions of Americans through prevention, diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of acute and chronic conditions.

