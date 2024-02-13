AAOE Adds the Provident Healthcare Partners Mergers, Acquisitions, and Private Equity Partnerships Advisory Service to the Peer Review Program™ for Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Vendors

AAOE's Peer Review Process creates a unique opportunity for vendors to enhance their reputation and foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with prospective clients.

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners, a healthcare services focused investment bank, was recently added to the Peer Review Program™ for orthopedic and musculoskeletal vendors, by The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) for their Mergers, Acquisitions, and Private Equity Partnerships Advisory Service.

The AAOE Peer Review Program™ has been established to evaluate vendors of orthopedic products, services, and solutions. Approved vendors have demonstrated a strong reputation for advancing orthopedic practice objectives.

The Peer Review Program™ alleviates the stress AAOE members experience when searching for new solutions by recommending vendors determined to best meet the needs of their community. The program requires prospective vendors to apply to an evaluation consisting of a thorough 11-step process with submission of supporting materials, access to existing and prospective customers for actual end user and voice of customer surveys, plus an evaluation by the AAOE Member Peer Review Panel to determine if alignment exists.

The evaluation process focuses on identifying vendors whose values align with that of AAOE's and who offer:

Comprehensive understanding of practices needs and industry dynamics

Strategic insight and innovative solutions

Proven track record of delivering successful outcomes

Seamless process and execution

Good value for the price

Responsive and client-centric communication

AAOE is thrilled to announce the latest company to earn the AAOE Peer Reviewed™ designation is Provident Healthcare Partners. In the survey conducted through the Peer Review process 100% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that they would recommend Provident Healthcare Partners service to colleagues.

"We could not be more excited to be partnering with AAOE and its industry leading membership. We intend to be a value-added resource for education on the complex and ever-changing landscape of practice consolidation within orthopedics and to directly assist any practices in need of our M&A advisory services," said Scott Davis, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"We were thrilled at the opportunity to undergo AAOE's Peer Review process. We believe that receiving endorsements from past clients and their industry colleagues within AAOE serves as a powerful testament to the quality of services we offer to our physician clients. Our definition of success involves achieving our client's financial and strategic goals, while also ensuring they feel well-informed and confident in their decision to pursue a partnership," said Jake Vesely, Vice President at Provident Healthcare Partners.

Megan O'Hara, AAOE President and Practice Manager for Robert V. Moriarty, MD, PC. commented "AAOE's Peer Reviewed Program™ lets me and the rest of the orthopedic community know that AAOE Members recognize that a given vendor offers a results-oriented solution, delivered by an organization that is easy to work with. Orthopedic practice executives no longer need to worry or wonder which products, services, or organizations are a good fit."

ABOUT AAOE

The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives was founded in 1969 and is the only orthopaedic-management specific organization developed to serve the musculoskeletal industry. Membership includes more than 1,500 orthopaedic practice executives, administrators, physicians, and their staff. AAOE provides education, community, and resources to set the standard of professional knowledge and industry insight. Orthopedic industry professionals can read more about the program in the informational toolkit, and begin the application here. For questions about AAOE or the Peer Review Program™, contact Addy Kujawa, CEO, [email protected].

ABOUT PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and debt and equity capital raising services for healthcare services companies. Over the past 25 years, Provident has developed a unique expertise in the physician practice management space, having represented over 100 private practices through partnerships with private equity investors and strategic consolidators. The firm has strong relationships within the physician practice investor community and is well-versed in the intricacies involved with physician services transactions, particularly within the musculoskeletal and orthopedic sectors. For more information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

